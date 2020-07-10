Kagiso Media Radio and Mediamark join forces with AdsWizz to give advertisers unrivalled access to digital audio audiences

Kagiso Media Radio, together with its media sales house Mediamark, have announced that it has selected AdsWizz for the delivery of its digital audio advertising products.
Recently awarded Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading from The Drum in both the US and Europe, and Best Monetization Platform at the Digiday Technology Awards, AdsWizz is a leading global technology provider in digital audio advertising solutions.
The AdsWizz platform will facilitate both direct and programmatic access to the Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio and East Coast Gold livestreaming products. With targeting capabilities ranging from demographics, psychographics, geo-location and custom, data-defined segments, the AdsWizz platform will ensure audiences are targeted more efficiently, minimising waste, and taking audio advertising in South Africa to the next level.
Kagiso Media Radio chief executive Nick Grubb said: “We’ve been waiting for the right time to launch this capability. We wanted to be sure we had the right partner and enough scale to be a meaningful solution to our advertisers. Our stream volumes have risen exponentially in the last year to market-leadings levels, and the AdsWizz platform is the global gold standard, implemented in most major markets by the top media companies.”
The cutting-edge technology will also enable East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM to create better ad experiences for their listeners, while at the same time helping ad buyers reach their campaign objectives more effectively.
Mediamark’s CEO Wayne Bischoff said: “We are thrilled to be powering the digital audio advertising revolution in South Africa. Digital audio platforms are bringing the world of radio and digital together in a major way. This partnership allows us the opportunity to offer clients a seamless presence across both mediums, unlocking multiple touchpoints with our listeners across our valued radio partners.”
“We are seeing digital audio listening increase every month across the world. Giving advertisers access to this valuable inventory shows Kagiso Media’s initiative to become the leader in the digital audio advertising space,” said Brieuc Verwilghen, vice president of supply for EMEA and APAC at AdsWizz. “We’re excited to partner with Mediamark and Kagiso Media Radio to help scale and grow their digital audio markets.”
Advertisers across the board will benefit from this new offering, whether large or small.
“While we expect a lot of uptake from large corporates, it’s important to note that the level of targetability that digital audio advertising brings to the table means that this will also be affordable to smaller businesses. It’s a great avenue for SMEs who may not have been able to afford radio advertising in the past to start advertising in the medium and reap the rewards that if offers” Bischoff said. What is digital audio advertising?
Digital audio advertising is the placement of audio advertisements in a live audio stream, on-demand or podcast content. Livestream advertisements replace radio advertisements with digitally targeted and delivered executions and can take the form of either pre- or mid-roll placements. The beauty of digital audio advertising is that it brings the power of radio and its ability to create a deep emotional connection, with the deep targeting capabilities of digital advertising and its ability to prompt immediate action and conversion while minimising waste. About AdsWizz
AdsWizz has created the end-to-end technology platform that is powering the digital audio advertising ecosystem. AdsWizz is the underlying monetisation solution for well-known music platforms, podcasts and broadcasting groups worldwide. Our comprehensive digital audio solutions connect audio publishers to the brands and agencies. Through dynamic ad insertion, advanced programmatic platforms, and innovative audio formats, AdsWizz efficiently connects buyers and sellers for digital audio advertising. www.adswizz.com