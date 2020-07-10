Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

#ACACaresCovid19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Swapping outsourcing for in-house expertise

Issued by: Irvine Partners
Lessons from personal experience -- Shaune Jordaan, Hoorah Digital
As the trend towards decentralised production and the in-sourcing of digital and creative work gathers force globally in the marketing and advertising sectors, Hoorah is ahead of the curve having positioned itself firmly in the consultancy space from the get-go.

Anticipating the switch from traditional outsourcing, the company made the call early on to leverage our collective skills and capabilities to create a model for other businesses that effectively facilitates their transition back to in-house advertising and marketing.

The role of a digital transformation consultant to brands, such as Nestlé in our case, is to offer critical support to businesses seeking to transform their creative elements into a model that is more nimble, more agile, and ultimately, is better prepared to meet the demands of the digital world. The key is to ensure this transition takes place without sacrificing the quality or creativity of the final product.

Our approach first identifies the issues, after which we work with the client to develop the core competencies and strategies that the business needs to not only function, but to flourish in a digital reality.

The deep data dive

Data intelligence has always been central to Hoorah Digital’s philosophy, and is core to the consultancy work we do with brands to build their in-house capability. The backbone of this capability is a data-based studio that can use data effectively. So when we build an in-house studio for a brand, much of the focus is on helping their team understand dashboard reporting and how to deep dive to identify trends and provide insights into what matters most to their customers. Social listening is a key part of understanding what clients want and need, before taking that information and crafting it into a creative product.

While data is the foundation on which the in-house agency is built, the creative execution – how that data is turned into something meaningful and relatable – is where the real value lies. Whether the tool for doing this is animation, AR, VR and something more traditional and lo-tech, is of secondary importance. The secret to helping brands build in-house capability is ensuring they appreciate that a data-led approach is what ultimately makes the work more effective. This is because it will be relevant to customers’ needs and preferences, with creative delivery just the cherry on top.

Collaboration is key

Working collaboratively is the only way we know how to work. It’s how we achieve the best results for clients. Each client is unique, so the objective is to always ensure the highest level of understanding of their business requirements, while demonstrating agility in order to drive measurable cost benefits.

Importantly, brands can’t assume that by simply hiring a digital person they’re getting the necessary skill-set to build in-house capability. It takes a team of digital veterans – people who are at the top of their respective games – to guide and advise businesses on how to bring these capabilities back home. At Hoorah, we’re proud of the fact that we’ve managed to attract some of the industry’s top talent, people who have built agencies and brands and who know what it takes to be real, to be relevant and to ensure this happens in a way that drives revenue.

The transformation mindset

Digital transformation is about solutions, and any sector that fails to make the change risks falling far behind. Remember that digital transformation is not limited to the tools and the technology either, but also references an approach to business leadership that values innovation, solutions and a future-forward ethos.

When we work with brands, we are committed to helping them understand why it makes the most business sense to bring their media technology in-house, and how it benefits the business.

The move towards ‘in-housing’ is unlikely to go away any time soon, and has the potential to be severely disruptive for agencies. In short, it's forcing the industry to rethink what is increasingly becoming an outdated, resource-intensive business model.

Irvine Partners' press office

Irvine PartnersFounded in 2010, Irvine Partners is a full-service public relations and integrated marketing agency with offices in London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Lagos.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Nestle, Marketing, Hoorah Digital

Related

#BehindtheSelfie with... Zumi Njongwe, consumer communication and excellence director at Nestlé1 day ago
Mortimer HarveyMortimer Harvey welcomes 5 new digital creatives to the family2 days ago
MeltwaterMeltwater Digital Summit - PR meets marketing6 Jul 2020
Oracle MediaOracle Media expands into neighbouring African countries24 Jun 2020
HaveYouHeardMarketing, advertising industry employees 'less confident' about their companies' futures, their own role in the industry24 Jun 2020
Publisher’s ToolboxHashtag United's media department further bolstered by PT SportSuite partnership23 Jun 2020
Dentsu Aegis NetworkRun, Forrest, run!18 Jun 2020
Grid WorldwideWe believe no one is too small to make a difference18 Jun 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz