Africa


Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 shortlist announced

13 Jun 2023
The shortlist for this year's edition of the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards, brought to you by South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), has been announced.
Image supplied.<p>Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 shortlist has been announced
Image supplied.

Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 shortlist has been announced

The winners will be announced at an event on Saturday, 24 June at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Gauteng.

All category winners receive the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy as well as R15,000 prize money (to be shared if there is more than one winner in a category).

The Shortlist

HARD NEWS
NAMETITLECOMPANY
Myles IllidgeDepartment of Justice ransomware attackMyBroadband
Norman MasungwiniR480 Million Bill for Idle State Cars
2024 National Elections under threat		City Press
Noxolo SibiyaHow many more must die?Sowetan
INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE REPORTING IN COMMUNITY MEDIA
Cleopatra JonesNot Just a Body Number
Inkolelo Engaziwa		SABC
Vukosi MathonsiCarjacking
Drugs
Miss SA 2022 Profile		SABC
COMMUNITY SERVICE REPORTING
Liezl HumanPlan to create ‘Khoisan Orania’ in GrabouwGround up
Malibongwe Dayimani
Kayleen Morgan		Enyobeni tavern tragedyNews24
Nomvuyo NtanjanaLeft off the gridSABC
Sune PayneHeartache of forced removals lingers as claimants prepare to make ‘history’ and move back to District SixDaily Maverick
Zikhona TshonaSiyabongaNewzroom Afrika
POPULAR JOURNALISM
NO FINALISTS
INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM
Dewald van RensburgThe LaundryAmaBhungane - Daily Maverick
Jeff WicksSilenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murderedNews24
Raymond JosephGaming the LotteryGroundUp
Tankiso Maketha
Graeme Hosken
Aron Hyman		Zama Zama InvestigationTimesLIVE
BUSINESS JOURNALISM
Ann CrottySpar: Has the friendly store lost its wayFinancial Mail
Antoinette SlabbertEinde van die padRapport
Carol PatonFrom AK-47s to business forums: This is how SA's 'construction mafia' is winningNews24
Dewald van RensburgThe ANC's Manganese 'Gold Mine
Gold ‘scam’ robs SA of billions, says SARS		AmaBhungane
Lisa SteynWill Transnet be the next Eskom? Industry warns rail is in free fall in SANews24
Thanduxolo Jika
Philani Nombembe
Lwazi Hlangu		Extortion mafias hold SA hostageSunday Times
William HorneHier is die amper 100 munisipaliteite wat Eskom R50 mjd. SkuldNetwerk24
FEATURES
Franny RabkinStill Searching for the Truth/The Woman in the Blue DressSunday Times
Jorisna BonthuysMother of asthmatic children fights for air in dirty shadow of coal power stationsDaily Maverick
MEDIA HACK TEAM.
Laura Grant
Leonie Joubert
Alastair Otter
Tanya Pampalone
Gemma Ritchie
Gemma Gatticchi
Paul Botes		A Perfect StormMedia Hack-TheOutlier.co.za
NEWS24 TEAM
Nokuthula Manyathi
Sharlene Rood
Chante Schatz
Kayleen Morgan
Amy Gibbings
Aljoscha Kohlstock		When the rains cameNews24
Susan ComrieThe Collapse of Old King Coal (series)AmaBhungane
Willemien Brümmer’n Reeks oor haweloses (two-part series)Netwerk24
LIFESTYLE
Carla LewisWolbeer is wegBeeld
Engela KrugerTjoklit kom lang pad van meer as 80 jaarDie Burger
Madeleine ChaputThe moral question that hangs over 'more bang for your buck’Daily Dispatch
Mariëtte OlwagenDie lokomotief met die kruishoedjieDie Burger
Mia Lindeque
Abigail Javier		The Homeless Graduate - Gibson's Nzimande's storyEyewitness News
Murray La VitaNonconformers to hetero-normative valuesNetwerk24
Nomvuyo NtanjanaCarving Out HopeSABC
Phemelo MoteneForced Sterilisation Understanding the realities of raising a child living with AutismKaya 959
Toast CoetzerDierbare WoestynTaalgenoot
Willemien BrümmerBiblioteke: Is daar ‘n toekoms?Netwerk24
COLUMNS/ EDITORIAL
Hamilton WendeThe first casualty of the war is truth – and humanity is close behind
Adriaan Vlok – the old man and the dark shadow of the past		Daily Maverick
Johanna van EedenWat is SA se atarimae?Beeld
Kgaugelo MaswenengFaku was right: ‘Where there is fire, there is politicsTimesLIVE
Mpumelelo MkhabelaBabita Deokaran faced politically connected procurement terrorists and lostNews24
Sibusiso MjikelisoWith adequate help, Nkosi’s story can have a different ending to TyibilikaNews24
VISUAL JOURNALISM
Financial Mail
Sarah Buitendach,
Shaun Uthum
Vuyo Singiswa		FM Covers 2022Financial Mail
Isabella MaakePaniekaanvalle aan die toeneem in SANetwerk24
Johnn-Grant MunroQueen Elizabeth 70 years of historyDie Burger
Nolo MoimaWhere’s the Justice?Sunday Times
Rikus FerreiraWakers en Makers van belofte
SA kinders sukkel
Die soet druppels van oorreding		Taalgenoot
Theuns KrugerBeeld F1-voorbladBeeld
Thulani NtsongPhala Phala, Junkee for coal and KokoCity Press
Vernon Janse van RensburgKoning Charles IIIBeeld
Wilson Mgobhozi"Body of work
How Did We Get Here?"City Press
NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
Ashraf HendricksHuge fire destroys Langa homesGroundUp
Ashraf HendricksTaxi drivers burn streets of Hout BayGroundUp
Kayleen MorganKZN floods: KwaNdengezi father carries son's body for 10km, joins sea of families desperate for helpNews24
Phandulwazi JikeloParly Fire Flares as Questions MountCape Times
Siphiwe SibekoMohlakeng descends into chaos as community burns zama zama homes and belongingsReuters- Timeslive
FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY
André BadenhorstLank leef die konings!Taalgenoot
André BadenhorstOuskool in LalalandTaalgenoot
Felix DlangamandlaNo SanitationDaily Maverick
Sandile NdlovuFallen ReedSunday Times
Thulani MbeleA Muddy StorySowetan
SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY
Ashraf HendricksGugulethu goes gaga for go-kartsGroundUp
André BadenhorstElke Tutu het ‘n storieTaalgenoot
André BadenhorstHoe ry die boere sit-sit soTaalgenoot
Deaan VivierReekssege nog nie in sakkieNetwerk24
Lefty ShivambuCoach likens himself to Biblical Noah and MosesSowetan

Categories 14 Manager/Publisher of the Year Award, 15. Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year, 16. Journalist of the Year and 17. The Allan Kirkland Soga / Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award (previously the Allan Kirkland Soga: Achievement Award) will be announced at the awards event.

The jury that judged the entries included: Kim Cloete, Tyrone August, Melanie-Ann Feris, Ryland Fisher, Pippa Green, Thabo Leshilo, Mapi Mhlangu, Lesley Mofokeng, Ruth Motau, Neo Ntsoma, Mary Papayya, Gus Silber, Beauregard Tromp, Andile Ntingi, and Portia Kobue.

