Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 shortlist announced

The shortlist for this year's edition of the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards, brought to you by South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), has been announced.

Image supplied.Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 shortlist has been announced

The winners will be announced at an event on Saturday, 24 June at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Gauteng.

All category winners receive the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy as well as R15,000 prize money (to be shared if there is more than one winner in a category).

The Shortlist

HARD NEWS NAME TITLE COMPANY Myles Illidge Department of Justice ransomware attack MyBroadband Norman Masungwini R480 Million Bill for Idle State Cars

2024 National Elections under threat City Press Noxolo Sibiya How many more must die? Sowetan INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE REPORTING IN COMMUNITY MEDIA Cleopatra Jones Not Just a Body Number

Inkolelo Engaziwa SABC Vukosi Mathonsi Carjacking

Drugs

Miss SA 2022 Profile SABC COMMUNITY SERVICE REPORTING Liezl Human Plan to create ‘Khoisan Orania’ in Grabouw Ground up Malibongwe Dayimani

Kayleen Morgan Enyobeni tavern tragedy News24 Nomvuyo Ntanjana Left off the grid SABC Sune Payne Heartache of forced removals lingers as claimants prepare to make ‘history’ and move back to District Six Daily Maverick Zikhona Tshona Siyabonga Newzroom Afrika POPULAR JOURNALISM NO FINALISTS INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM Dewald van Rensburg The Laundry AmaBhungane - Daily Maverick Jeff Wicks Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered News24 Raymond Joseph Gaming the Lottery GroundUp Tankiso Maketha

Graeme Hosken

Aron Hyman Zama Zama Investigation TimesLIVE BUSINESS JOURNALISM Ann Crotty Spar: Has the friendly store lost its way Financial Mail Antoinette Slabbert Einde van die pad Rapport Carol Paton From AK-47s to business forums: This is how SA's 'construction mafia' is winning News24 Dewald van Rensburg The ANC's Manganese 'Gold Mine

Gold ‘scam’ robs SA of billions, says SARS AmaBhungane Lisa Steyn Will Transnet be the next Eskom? Industry warns rail is in free fall in SA News24 Thanduxolo Jika

Philani Nombembe

Lwazi Hlangu Extortion mafias hold SA hostage Sunday Times William Horne Hier is die amper 100 munisipaliteite wat Eskom R50 mjd. Skuld Netwerk24 FEATURES Franny Rabkin Still Searching for the Truth/The Woman in the Blue Dress Sunday Times Jorisna Bonthuys Mother of asthmatic children fights for air in dirty shadow of coal power stations Daily Maverick MEDIA HACK TEAM.

Laura Grant

Leonie Joubert

Alastair Otter

Tanya Pampalone

Gemma Ritchie

Gemma Gatticchi

Paul Botes A Perfect Storm Media Hack-TheOutlier.co.za NEWS24 TEAM

Nokuthula Manyathi

Sharlene Rood

Chante Schatz

Kayleen Morgan

Amy Gibbings

Aljoscha Kohlstock When the rains came News24 Susan Comrie The Collapse of Old King Coal (series) AmaBhungane Willemien Brümmer ’n Reeks oor haweloses (two-part series) Netwerk24 LIFESTYLE Carla Lewis Wolbeer is weg Beeld Engela Kruger Tjoklit kom lang pad van meer as 80 jaar Die Burger Madeleine Chaput The moral question that hangs over 'more bang for your buck’ Daily Dispatch Mariëtte Olwagen Die lokomotief met die kruishoedjie Die Burger Mia Lindeque

Abigail Javier The Homeless Graduate - Gibson's Nzimande's story Eyewitness News Murray La Vita Nonconformers to hetero-normative values Netwerk24 Nomvuyo Ntanjana Carving Out Hope SABC Phemelo Motene Forced Sterilisation Understanding the realities of raising a child living with Autism Kaya 959 Toast Coetzer Dierbare Woestyn Taalgenoot Willemien Brümmer Biblioteke: Is daar ‘n toekoms? Netwerk24 COLUMNS/ EDITORIAL Hamilton Wende The first casualty of the war is truth – and humanity is close behind

Adriaan Vlok – the old man and the dark shadow of the past Daily Maverick Johanna van Eeden Wat is SA se atarimae? Beeld Kgaugelo Masweneng Faku was right: ‘Where there is fire, there is politics TimesLIVE Mpumelelo Mkhabela Babita Deokaran faced politically connected procurement terrorists and lost News24 Sibusiso Mjikeliso With adequate help, Nkosi’s story can have a different ending to Tyibilika News24 VISUAL JOURNALISM Financial Mail

Sarah Buitendach,

Shaun Uthum

Vuyo Singiswa FM Covers 2022 Financial Mail Isabella Maake Paniekaanvalle aan die toeneem in SA Netwerk24 Johnn-Grant Munro Queen Elizabeth 70 years of history Die Burger Nolo Moima Where’s the Justice? Sunday Times Rikus Ferreira Wakers en Makers van belofte

SA kinders sukkel

Die soet druppels van oorreding Taalgenoot Theuns Kruger Beeld F1-voorblad Beeld Thulani Ntsong Phala Phala, Junkee for coal and Koko City Press Vernon Janse van Rensburg Koning Charles III Beeld Wilson Mgobhozi "Body of work How Did We Get Here?" City Press NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY Ashraf Hendricks Huge fire destroys Langa homes GroundUp Ashraf Hendricks Taxi drivers burn streets of Hout Bay GroundUp Kayleen Morgan KZN floods: KwaNdengezi father carries son's body for 10km, joins sea of families desperate for help News24 Phandulwazi Jikelo Parly Fire Flares as Questions Mount Cape Times Siphiwe Sibeko Mohlakeng descends into chaos as community burns zama zama homes and belongings Reuters- Timeslive FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY André Badenhorst Lank leef die konings! Taalgenoot André Badenhorst Ouskool in Lalaland Taalgenoot Felix Dlangamandla No Sanitation Daily Maverick Sandile Ndlovu Fallen Reed Sunday Times Thulani Mbele A Muddy Story Sowetan SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY Ashraf Hendricks Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts GroundUp André Badenhorst Elke Tutu het ‘n storie Taalgenoot André Badenhorst Hoe ry die boere sit-sit so Taalgenoot Deaan Vivier Reekssege nog nie in sakkie Netwerk24 Lefty Shivambu Coach likens himself to Biblical Noah and Moses Sowetan

Categories 14 Manager/Publisher of the Year Award, 15. Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year, 16. Journalist of the Year and 17. The Allan Kirkland Soga / Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award (previously the Allan Kirkland Soga: Achievement Award) will be announced at the awards event.

The jury that judged the entries included: Kim Cloete, Tyrone August, Melanie-Ann Feris, Ryland Fisher, Pippa Green, Thabo Leshilo, Mapi Mhlangu, Lesley Mofokeng, Ruth Motau, Neo Ntsoma, Mary Papayya, Gus Silber, Beauregard Tromp, Andile Ntingi, and Portia Kobue.