Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 shortlist announced

The winners will be announced at an event on Saturday, 24 June at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Gauteng.
All category winners receive the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy as well as R15,000 prize money (to be shared if there is more than one winner in a category).
|HARD NEWS
|NAME
|TITLE
|COMPANY
|Myles Illidge
|Department of Justice ransomware attack
|MyBroadband
|Norman Masungwini
|R480 Million Bill for Idle State Cars
2024 National Elections under threat
|City Press
|Noxolo Sibiya
|How many more must die?
|Sowetan
|INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE REPORTING IN COMMUNITY MEDIA
|Cleopatra Jones
|Not Just a Body Number
Inkolelo Engaziwa
|SABC
|Vukosi Mathonsi
|Carjacking
Drugs
Miss SA 2022 Profile
|SABC
|COMMUNITY SERVICE REPORTING
|Liezl Human
|Plan to create ‘Khoisan Orania’ in Grabouw
|Ground up
|Malibongwe Dayimani
Kayleen Morgan
|Enyobeni tavern tragedy
|News24
|Nomvuyo Ntanjana
|Left off the grid
|SABC
|Sune Payne
|Heartache of forced removals lingers as claimants prepare to make ‘history’ and move back to District Six
|Daily Maverick
|Zikhona Tshona
|Siyabonga
|Newzroom Afrika
|POPULAR JOURNALISM
|NO FINALISTS
|INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM
|Dewald van Rensburg
|The Laundry
|AmaBhungane - Daily Maverick
|Jeff Wicks
|Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered
|News24
|Raymond Joseph
|Gaming the Lottery
|GroundUp
|Tankiso Maketha
Graeme Hosken
Aron Hyman
|Zama Zama Investigation
|TimesLIVE
|BUSINESS JOURNALISM
|Ann Crotty
|Spar: Has the friendly store lost its way
|Financial Mail
|Antoinette Slabbert
|Einde van die pad
|Rapport
|Carol Paton
|From AK-47s to business forums: This is how SA's 'construction mafia' is winning
|News24
|Dewald van Rensburg
|The ANC's Manganese 'Gold Mine
Gold ‘scam’ robs SA of billions, says SARS
|AmaBhungane
|Lisa Steyn
|Will Transnet be the next Eskom? Industry warns rail is in free fall in SA
|News24
|Thanduxolo Jika
Philani Nombembe
Lwazi Hlangu
|Extortion mafias hold SA hostage
|Sunday Times
|William Horne
|Hier is die amper 100 munisipaliteite wat Eskom R50 mjd. Skuld
|Netwerk24
|FEATURES
|Franny Rabkin
|Still Searching for the Truth/The Woman in the Blue Dress
|Sunday Times
|Jorisna Bonthuys
|Mother of asthmatic children fights for air in dirty shadow of coal power stations
|Daily Maverick
|MEDIA HACK TEAM.
Laura Grant
Leonie Joubert
Alastair Otter
Tanya Pampalone
Gemma Ritchie
Gemma Gatticchi
Paul Botes
|A Perfect Storm
|Media Hack-TheOutlier.co.za
|NEWS24 TEAM
Nokuthula Manyathi
Sharlene Rood
Chante Schatz
Kayleen Morgan
Amy Gibbings
Aljoscha Kohlstock
|When the rains came
|News24
|Susan Comrie
|The Collapse of Old King Coal (series)
|AmaBhungane
|Willemien Brümmer
|’n Reeks oor haweloses (two-part series)
|Netwerk24
|LIFESTYLE
|Carla Lewis
|Wolbeer is weg
|Beeld
|Engela Kruger
|Tjoklit kom lang pad van meer as 80 jaar
|Die Burger
|Madeleine Chaput
|The moral question that hangs over 'more bang for your buck’
|Daily Dispatch
|Mariëtte Olwagen
|Die lokomotief met die kruishoedjie
|Die Burger
|Mia Lindeque
Abigail Javier
|The Homeless Graduate - Gibson's Nzimande's story
|Eyewitness News
|Murray La Vita
|Nonconformers to hetero-normative values
|Netwerk24
|Nomvuyo Ntanjana
|Carving Out Hope
|SABC
|Phemelo Motene
|Forced Sterilisation Understanding the realities of raising a child living with Autism
|Kaya 959
|Toast Coetzer
|Dierbare Woestyn
|Taalgenoot
|Willemien Brümmer
|Biblioteke: Is daar ‘n toekoms?
|Netwerk24
|COLUMNS/ EDITORIAL
|Hamilton Wende
|The first casualty of the war is truth – and humanity is close behind
Adriaan Vlok – the old man and the dark shadow of the past
|Daily Maverick
|Johanna van Eeden
|Wat is SA se atarimae?
|Beeld
|Kgaugelo Masweneng
|Faku was right: ‘Where there is fire, there is politics
|TimesLIVE
|Mpumelelo Mkhabela
|Babita Deokaran faced politically connected procurement terrorists and lost
|News24
|Sibusiso Mjikeliso
|With adequate help, Nkosi’s story can have a different ending to Tyibilika
|News24
|VISUAL JOURNALISM
|Financial Mail
Sarah Buitendach,
Shaun Uthum
Vuyo Singiswa
|FM Covers 2022
|Financial Mail
|Isabella Maake
|Paniekaanvalle aan die toeneem in SA
|Netwerk24
|Johnn-Grant Munro
|Queen Elizabeth 70 years of history
|Die Burger
|Nolo Moima
|Where’s the Justice?
|Sunday Times
|Rikus Ferreira
|Wakers en Makers van belofte
SA kinders sukkel
Die soet druppels van oorreding
|Taalgenoot
|Theuns Kruger
|Beeld F1-voorblad
|Beeld
|Thulani Ntsong
|Phala Phala, Junkee for coal and Koko
|City Press
|Vernon Janse van Rensburg
|Koning Charles III
|Beeld
|Wilson Mgobhozi
|"Body of work
|How Did We Get Here?"
|City Press
|NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
|Ashraf Hendricks
|Huge fire destroys Langa homes
|GroundUp
|Ashraf Hendricks
|Taxi drivers burn streets of Hout Bay
|GroundUp
|Kayleen Morgan
|KZN floods: KwaNdengezi father carries son's body for 10km, joins sea of families desperate for help
|News24
|Phandulwazi Jikelo
|Parly Fire Flares as Questions Mount
|Cape Times
|Siphiwe Sibeko
|Mohlakeng descends into chaos as community burns zama zama homes and belongings
|Reuters- Timeslive
|FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY
|André Badenhorst
|Lank leef die konings!
|Taalgenoot
|André Badenhorst
|Ouskool in Lalaland
|Taalgenoot
|Felix Dlangamandla
|No Sanitation
|Daily Maverick
|Sandile Ndlovu
|Fallen Reed
|Sunday Times
|Thulani Mbele
|A Muddy Story
|Sowetan
|SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY
|Ashraf Hendricks
|Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts
|GroundUp
|André Badenhorst
|Elke Tutu het ‘n storie
|Taalgenoot
|André Badenhorst
|Hoe ry die boere sit-sit so
|Taalgenoot
|Deaan Vivier
|Reekssege nog nie in sakkie
|Netwerk24
|Lefty Shivambu
|Coach likens himself to Biblical Noah and Moses
|Sowetan
Categories 14 Manager/Publisher of the Year Award, 15. Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year, 16. Journalist of the Year and 17. The Allan Kirkland Soga / Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award (previously the Allan Kirkland Soga: Achievement Award) will be announced at the awards event.
The jury that judged the entries included: Kim Cloete, Tyrone August, Melanie-Ann Feris, Ryland Fisher, Pippa Green, Thabo Leshilo, Mapi Mhlangu, Lesley Mofokeng, Ruth Motau, Neo Ntsoma, Mary Papayya, Gus Silber, Beauregard Tromp, Andile Ntingi, and Portia Kobue.