Activist Angelo Louw releases debut book for free download during Youth Month

Social justice activist and documentary filmmaker Angelo Louw has released his debut book The Problem with Black People for free download in celebration of Youth Month.

Angelo Louw is allowing people to download his book for free. Source: Supplied.

The Problem with Black People is a selection of writings spanning his ten-year career as a columnist and three-time magazine editor, it unpacks the intricacies of race and race relations in contemporary South Africa through an intersectional lens.

Louw commented on the title of the book: "The title is ironic. Very often the plight of Black and Brown people is met with this type of rhetoric and gaslighting when, in fact, the problems Black people face are systemically imposed."

This anthology advances an agenda seeking to reclaim narratives of people of colour which are systemically destructive and stifling to their communities; turning the cliché on its head. By setting the record straight, Louw aims to enlighten, as well as empower. This is why he partnered with nonprofit publisher AfroStory app to make the book available for free on mobile devices.

Louw said: "I want this book to be accessible to everyone. It is my contribution to the discussion. I hope to make it available in libraries across the country. But, as a first step, it is free for download on the AfroStory application."

The Problem With Black People explores themes of climate justice, socio-economic rights, public policy, youth, sex and sexuality, and HIV.