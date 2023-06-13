Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Invibes AdvertisingStudent VillageHOT 102.7FMMullen Lowe South AfricaBroad MediaThe Hardy BoyseatbigfishAdvertising Media ForumDelta Victor BravoOrnicoThe BarStoneMediaHeads 360DMASAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Hot 102.7FM responds to evolving audio landscape with launch of new app

13 Jun 2023
Issued by: HOT 102.7FM
In response to customer demand and an ever-evolving audio landscape, Hot 102.7FM has launched a new app, giving the Johannesburg-based radio station the perfect platform on which to further engage its loyal and growing listenership. And how loyal that listenership is.
Hot 102.7FM responds to evolving audio landscape with launch of new app

As Hot 102.7FM prepares to celebrate two years of being on air in July, it can reflect on another successful awards cycle that included being honoured as a finalist in four categories at the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the United States and walking away with the coveted ‘My Station – Most Votes’ award at the SA Radio Awards in Johannesburg in November.

Hot 102.7FM nominated for 7 New York Festivals Radio Awards
Hot 102.7FM nominated for 7 New York Festivals Radio Awards

Issued by HOT 102.7FM 28 Mar 2023

Hot 102.7FM came out tops in a category that puts the voting in the hands of South Africa’s radio listeners, with the ‘My Station’ section giving listeners the opportunity to vote for their favourite radio station. In 2022, SA Radio Awards organisers received approximately 1.1 million votes in this category, with Hot 102.7FM receiving the most votes, garnering 138,905 – or 12.6% of the overall number of votes.

“A by-product of a loyal audience is the need to constantly interrogate and engage it on its changing needs, and the desire to have Hot 102.7FM at one’s fingertips and in the palms of the hands of our listenership was one of the take-outs of our continuous market research,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “There’s also a direct correlation between the make-up of our upper SEM audience and the high levels of smartphone penetration in this market segment – making an app an obvious area of investment for the business.”

As a result, Hot 102.7FM has invested heavily in a high-end app solution, with particular attention paid to ensuring a rich sound quality that mirrors the high-quality FM experience the station’s audience already enjoys, along with a host of fun and funky features that fit strategically with the Hot 102.7FM brand.

They include the full Hot 102.7FM lineup, links to the station’s social media pages, and the option to listen live and engage directly with the studio.

“A lot of thought and work went into developing this app and the response has been amazing,” says Madurai. “Thousands of downloads in the first couple of weeks of going live and great feedback from our audience, showing us that we’re on the right track and have another high-end platform on which to engage and service our digitally-savvy listenership.”

The Hot 102.7FM app is available on Google Play and in the Apple App store, giving listeners the opportunity to enjoy their favourite ‘Old Skool’ and R&B wherever and whenever they want.

NextOptions
HOT 102.7FM
HOT 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
Read more: new mobile app, Lloyd Madurai, Hot 102.7FM



Related

Hot 102.7FM powers Groves & Vineyards to 84% attendance increase
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM powers Groves & Vineyards to 84% attendance increase1 day ago
Hot 102.7FM's Hot Cares throws weight behind 67 Blankets campaign
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM's Hot Cares throws weight behind 67 Blankets campaign8 Jun 2023
Airlink to take Hot 1027 Breakfast to new heights
HOT 102.7FMAirlink to take Hot 1027 Breakfast to new heights8 Jun 2023
Hot 102.7FM flies the SA flag on world stage with global recognition
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM flies the SA flag on world stage with global recognition20 Apr 2023
Hot 102.7FM shakes up on-air lineup
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM shakes up on-air lineup5 Apr 2023
Hot 102.7FM - flying the South African flag on the global stage
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM - flying the South African flag on the global stage5 Apr 2023
Hot 102.7FM nominated for 7 New York Festivals Radio Awards
HOT 102.7FMHot 102.7FM nominated for 7 New York Festivals Radio Awards28 Mar 2023
Image supplied. South Africa's radio station, Hot 102.7FM has seven entries listed in the New York Festivals Radio Awards Shortlist
7 entries shortlisted in the NYF Radio Awards for SA's Hot 102.7FM23 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz