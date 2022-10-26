Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HellopeterTractor OutdoorDentsuWunderman ThompsonThe Hardy BoysDUKETalkwalkerMettlestateKantarHot 102.7FMHybrid Media ConsultingMann MadeimagineNATION AllianceYFM 99.2HaveYouHeardEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Videographer Intern Cape Town
  • Paid Media Specialist - Data and Media Cape Town, Johannesburg
  • Human Interest Editor South Africa
  • Librarian Johannesburg
  • Senior Entertainment Editor South Africa
  • Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Direct Advertising Sales Executive Cape Town
  • Communication Specialist Durban
  • Sales Executive Pretoria
  • Agency Sales Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    All the Western Cape VJOY Award winners!

    26 Oct 2022
    The results for the Western Cape Region Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards (VJOYs) have been announced.
    The 2022 Western Cape VJOY winners. Source: Supplied.
    The 2022 Western Cape VJOY winners. Source: Supplied.

    Regional category winners receive R5, 000, national category winners take home R10, 000. The overall VJOY winner receives R100, 000. Should there be joint winners, the prize money is shared.

    The competition’s judging panel reviewed more than 1,700 entries nationally. This year’s VJOY judging panel consists of convener of the judging panel, Mapi Mhlangu and judges Elna Rossouw, Jermaine Craig, Arthur Goldstuck, Ryland Fisher, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Patricia McCracken, Collin Nxumalo, Jovial Rantao, Advocate Robin Sewlal and Obed Zilwa. Collectively, the media experience of our full judging panel exceeds 300 years.

    VJOY convener Mapi Mhlangu says although much was lost a lot was also gained in South Africa over the past 12 months

    “All these moments were eloquently captured by the Western Cape journalism community as they produced work that connected us to understanding one another’s deep sense of loss, regret, anger, joy and relief. That’s why journalism exists – to seek out and tell truthfully, accurately and empathetically the stories of today.

    And to unearth what is hidden, ask the questions that need answering, before packaging it all in a compellingly told, yet all-too-real and sobering story. The VJOYs are about celebrating these storytellers. Congratulations to all regional winners and good luck at the national event,” said Mhlangu.

    Entries to Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards open
    Entries to Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards open

    16 Aug 2022

    The regional winners are:

    Lifestyle

    Hazel Friedman from Special Assignment SABC 3 and Herman Eloff from News24.

    Photography

    Two tragedies struck Cape Town and South Africa a few days apart – Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu died and the day after his funeral, our Parliament burst into flames. A few months later, a devastating fire raged through Langa Township a few kilometres away. The judges said this regional winner captured all these moments in history with foresight, technical insight and a wonderful sense of timing. That winner is Cape Times photographer Phandulwazi Jikelo.

    Financial and Economics

    For his piece, “Inside the beating heart of the cash-in-transit industry”, the Winner is Robin Adams of the Weekend Argus.

    Innovation in Journalism

    The regional winner for innovations goes to the Police Accountability Tracker developed by Viewfinder’s Daneel Knoetze, it gives open online access to the progress of complaint cases against the police.

    Sustainability

    The winner is ‘SA’s rare plants are being poached to extinction’ by Caryn Dolley of DM168.

    Features

    In a region with more than 60 entries, the judges had their work cut out for them. The quality of many of the feature entries were outstanding. In several cases it was hard or breaking news that led to journalists reflecting and narrating the story behind the news event. The judges were looking for in-depth features with a strong narrative thread.

    The winner for the region is Willemien Brummer from Netwerk24 for ‘Pandemie van verdriet’.

    Live Reporting and Breaking News

    The winner from SABC radio is Mercedes Besent for her coverage of the fire at Parliament.

    Opinion

    The regional winner is Khulekani Magubane of Fin24 for his entry: ‘Eskom strike: A declaration of war on small business’.

    Politics

    Athi Mtongana with contributor Nduduzo Shandu from Newzroom Afrika are the winners for the Western Cape Region in the Politics Category for their coverage of the death of FW de Klerk, the last leader of the Apartheid regime.

    Sport

    The judges found it impossible to separate two entries in this region that told human stories of sacrifices from the unsung local heroes in the communities which helped two stars rise to the top of their professions against great odds. For telling these stories beautifully the joint regional winners were respectively Voice of the Cape’s Feroz Shaik and New Frame’s Adrian Ephraim.

    Investigative

    For his ‘Gaming the Lottery’ investigation, the winner is GroundUp’s Raymond Joseph.

    Young journalist nominees: Tamsin Metelerkamp from the Daily Maverick and Murphy Nganga from the Weekend Argus.

    The national awards ceremony will take place on 24 November 2022 and will be a hybrid event.

    NextOptions
    Read more: journalist, photography, awards, SABC, Vodacom, Weekend Argus, News24, sport, Western Cape, Mapi Mhlangu

    Related

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Source: Reuters.
    Pakistan PM orders judicial probe into journalist's killing in Kenya8 hours ago
    The wooden coffin containing the body of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. Source: Reuters/Thomas Mukoya
    Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif allegedly shot dead by police in Kenya1 day ago
    Herman Lensing. Source: Supplied.
    Sarie Kos' Herman Lensing named overall champion at the 2022 Galliova Awards2 days ago
    Image supplied
    Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival returns after 2 years2 days ago
    Source: Supplied.
    Tesco takes the top prize at the 2022 UK Effie Awards21 Oct 2022
    New Media wins 2 trophies with Vodacom at New Generation Awards
    New MediaNew Media wins 2 trophies with Vodacom at New Generation Awards5 Oct 2022
    Source:
    SABC to broadcast FIFA World Cup matches after acquiring rights3 Oct 2022
    Source:
    2023 Absa Cape Epic Route reveals trails28 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz