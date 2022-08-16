Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaG&G DigitalFox Networks GroupDSTV Media SalesIpsosHoward AudioVicinity MediaPrimedia BroadcastingGrey AfricaTopco MediaHot 102.7FMAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingThe Media KrateOgilvy South AfricaLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Bilingual Copy Editor Cape Town
  • Senior Political Reporter Johannesburg
  • IT Engineer Johannesburg
  • News Archivist Johannesburg
  • Walt Disney Media Ad Sales Manager - TV and Digital Johannesburg
  • Junior Media Buyer Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer/Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Designer and Animator Johannesburg
  • Junior Social Media Manager Johannesburg
  • Journalist Nelspruit
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Entries to Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards open

    16 Aug 2022
    Entries for the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards (VJOY) have opened, with a new convener at the helm of the judging panel.
    Entries to Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards open

    After five years as convener of the judging panel, Ryland Fisher has stepped down and Mapi Mhlangu, eNCA's former managing director and editor-in-chief, has ably stepped in to fill his shoes.

    Mhlangu is credited with expanding eNCA’s leadership position despite the arrival of two competing news channels during her time at the helm. She holds an MBA from Henley Business School and is a Bloomberg Ali media fellow and Duke University Menell Media Fellow. Now the managing director of her own agency, Mhlangu brings her newsroom experience as well as her academic studies to lead the judging panel.

    What to expect

    The national awards ceremony will adopt a hybrid approach. The 2022 theme is ‘Storytellers’: Journalists act as watchdogs in our society, seeking to report the stories of our time and holding power to account. The VJOYs pay tribute to these remarkable men and women.

    Takalani Netshitenzhe, chief officer for External Affairs at Vodacom South Africa, says, “Judging the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards is no easy task; it requires a significant time commitment and many years of media experience. On behalf of Vodacom, I would like to thank Ryland for his extraordinary efforts in expertly guiding our judging panels over the years.”

    2021 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards winners announced
    2021 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards winners announced

    26 Nov 2021

    “We are proud of our esteemed panel of VJOY judges, who themselves have earned many accolades as seasoned media professionals. We extend a warm welcome to our new convener Mapi, who we know will do an excellent job in taking the competition to even greater heights,” Netshitenzhe continues.

    Mhlangu says, “Journalism remains an important component of our democracy. Now more than ever, we need to recognise and acknowledge those who advance the values of our nation and act as a check on institutions of power.”

    The judges and awards

    The VJOY team would like to pay tribute to 2021 judge Phindile Xaba, former Sowetan Women editor, who tragically passed away earlier this year. Xaba left an indelible impression on her VJOY colleagues and friends – may her beautiful soul rest in peace.

    In 2022, veteran journalist and academic Elna Rossouw returns as a judge, joining peers Jermaine Craig, Arthur Goldstuck, Ryland Fisher, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Patricia McCracken, Collin Nxumalo, Jovial Rantao, Advocate Robin Sewlal and Obed Zilwa. The collective media experience of the judging panel exceeds 300 years and all of South Africa’s official languages are represented by the judges.

    Source: © Sowetan Live Stalwart journalist and writer, Phindile Mary Xaba, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, 7 May 2022
    Sanef mourns death of Phindile Xaba, the journalist's journalist

    9 May 2022

    Awards are given across 12 categories: Live reporting and breaking news; Investigative; Opinion; Lifestyle; Features; Photography; Sport; Financial and Economics; Politics; Sustainability, Innovation in Journalism and the Young Journalist of the Year Award. The VJOYs also give a Lifetime Achiever Award each year. Each of the five regions has finalists selected, who then compete at the national finals.

    Journalists must enter their best work produced between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022. Entries must be submitted here between 16 August and midnight on 1 September 2022. No late entries will be accepted.

    The winner of the Young Journalist award wins an all-expenses paid overseas trip to work in an international newsroom. Regional category winners receive R5,000, national category winners take home R10,000. The overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year winner receives R100,000. Should there be joint winners, the prize money is shared.

    NextOptions
    Read more: journalism awards, Arthur Goldstuck, Robin Sewlal, Jermaine Craig, Ryland Fisher, Jovial Rantao, South African journalists, Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards, eNCA, Mapi Mhlangu, Takalani Netshitenzhe, Phindile Xaba

    Related

    Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh receiving the Story of the Year for Digital Vibes
    Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards set benchmark for excellence1 Jul 2022
    Source: © Techcabal South Africans are ready to hop on “the metaverse train?
    Is SA ready for the metaverse train?30 Jun 2022
    How to ensure equitable philanthropy in Africa
    TrialogueHow to ensure equitable philanthropy in Africa3 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: Shahan Ramkissoon is Eclipse Communications' new chief strategy officer
    #Newsmaker: Shahan Ramkissoon, Eclipse Communications chief strategy officer3 Jun 2022
    Image sourced from
    Actor Jamie Bartlett passes away24 May 2022
    Source: ©Reporters without borders Journalism is under digital siege and physical threat. In May 14 journalists were arbitrarily detained by the authorities of Somaliland
    #AfricaMonth: African media renaissance needed18 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz