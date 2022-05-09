Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

DMASAPrimedia BroadcastingPrimedia OutdoorBrandMappOrnicoHavas JohannesburgeatbigfishEntravision 365 DigitalSilversoftTopco MediaVerveMann MadeGagasi FMTractor OutdoorOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Trade Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Junior Podcast Producer Johannesburg
  • Audio and Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Online Business News Editor - Marketing & Media Cape Town
  • Managing Editor Cape Town
  • Managing Editor Johannesburg
  • Advertising Sales Executive Johannesburg
  • Lead Sub-Editor/Voice and Style Manager Remote
  • Analytics, SEO and Paid Media Professional Cape Town
  • Reporting Accountant Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Sanef mourns death of Phindile Xaba, the journalist's journalist

    9 May 2022
    The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) mourns the passing of stalwart journalist and writer, Phindile Mary Xaba who died after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, 7 May 2022.
    Source: © Sowetan Live Stalwart journalist and writer, Phindile Mary Xaba, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, 7 May 2022
    Source: © Sowetan Live Sowetan Live Stalwart journalist and writer, Phindile Mary Xaba, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, 7 May 2022

    According to her family, Xaba died at her family home in Diepkloof, Soweto aged 53.

    Concerned about the state of journalism


    Mathatha Tsedu, former colleague, veteran media personality and political activist, described Xaba as “the journalist's journalist” that was always concerned about the state of journalism.

    “She walked the communications route extensively, living up to her belief that information is power and that communication, particularly journalism, was critical in the developing state of democracy here at home,” he says.

    “She was no-pushover and I remember defending her in a disciplinary hearing where race-based but baseless accusations of inefficiency were levelled against her. Needless to say, she stood her ground and the case crumbled. Journalism and communication fraternity are the poorer with her passing,” Tsedu says.

    RIP Thabo Masebe
    RIP Thabo Masebe

    20 Apr 2022


    Long and illustrious career


    Xaba’s long and illustrious career included being the editor of Real Magazine, under Media24 stable, which created the platform for healing of women. She was also the founding editor of the Sowetan women’s club. She also worked for the Mail and Guardian,/i> as the editor of The Teacher.

    She also worked for The New Age, True Love, City Press, St. Pietersburg Times (USA), The Journalist and many others. At the time of her death, she was a communicator in the office of the deputy minister in the Department of Public Service and Administration, Dr Chana Pilane-Majake.

    She also had a long-standing relationship with Penn State University in Pennsylvania. She worked closely with the journalism students and ProfAnthony Olorunnisola.

    Promoting a cluture of reading


    Another former colleague and friend Nomvula Khalo recalled meeting Phindi (as she was popularly known) in the early 90s saying they clicked instantly.
    “Besides being both journalists and coming from Soweto, we both loved shoes and would share notes and new styles. Phindile was respectful, calm, skilful, helpful caring and a brilliant writer, she took profiling of women and women's issues to greater heights,” she says.

    She said losing someone of her calibre and experience at the time when the nation was questioning the status of journalism as a profession, was terribly sad and unfortunate for South Africa because the profession and young journalists needed her mentorship.

    “May we continue her legacy by promoting the culture of reading and taking our profession and ourselves seriously,” Khalo adds.

    “May her soul rest eternally, I wish her son, daughter and the entire Xaba family strength during this sad time,” Khalo says.

    She says while death is cruel, disruptive, and abrupt, her family should be consoled by the fact that they were able to spend time with her, look after her and take care of her. And they will have fond memories of her exemplary and fruitful life.

    Wisdom in judging


    Ryland Fisher, who worked with Xaba as judges on the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards and the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards now hosted by Sanef, says he will miss her wisdom in judging sessions.

    “She had a wonderful sense of humour. She made great contributions and interventions during our meetings. We judged the Sikuvile Awards a few weeks ago and none of us had a clue of the pain she must have been suffering. She continued to perform her judging duties with diligence. May her soul rest in peace," says Fisher.

    Sanef extends its deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues within the industry.
    NextOptions
    Read more: SANEF, Mathatha Tsedu, South African National Editors’ Forum, passes away, Ryland Fisher

    Related

    Source: © Siam Pukkato
    South African journalism under siege4 May 2022
    Source: © ocusfocus
    City Press lays charges after cyberbullying of reporter27 Apr 2022
    RIP Thabo Masebe
    RIP Thabo Masebe20 Apr 2022
    Source: © moneywebco.za Sanef has strongly condemned former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni, for her alleged assault on a photographer
    Sanef appalled by assault on the Times' photographer by Dudu Myeni13 Apr 2022
    Source: © newsportal
    Tembisa 10 piece removed from global media awards shortlist7 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Sanef launches online Reporting the Courts Manual5 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz