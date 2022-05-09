Sanef mourns death of Phindile Xaba, the journalist's journalist

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) mourns the passing of stalwart journalist and writer, Phindile Mary Xaba who died after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, 7 May 2022.

Concerned about the state of journalism

Long and illustrious career

Promoting a cluture of reading

Wisdom in judging

According to her family, Xaba died at her family home in Diepkloof, Soweto aged 53.Mathatha Tsedu, former colleague, veteran media personality and political activist, described Xaba as “the journalist's journalist” that was always concerned about the state of journalism.“She walked the communications route extensively, living up to her belief that information is power and that communication, particularly journalism, was critical in the developing state of democracy here at home,” he says.“She was no-pushover and I remember defending her in a disciplinary hearing where race-based but baseless accusations of inefficiency were levelled against her. Needless to say, she stood her ground and the case crumbled. Journalism and communication fraternity are the poorer with her passing,” Tsedu says.Xaba’s long and illustrious career included being the editor of, under Media24 stable, which created the platform for healing of women. She was also the founding editor of the Sowetan women’s club. She also worked for the