Tsholofelo Maimane appointed as Primedia's Group chief talent officer

Maimane’s journey at Primedia began in December 2010 as a human capital trainer. Since then, she has held various managerial positions in the group, most recently as human capital executive for Primedia Outdoor and Primedia Retail both in South Africa and for the rest of Africa, a position she will still retain.
Maimane spoke of her journey at Primedia: “Primedia is an inspiring place to work where leadership lives the company values, encourages a high level of employee engagement and rewards performance.”
Responding to her new appointment, Maimane said: “My role is to partner with the businesses in order to attract, develop and manage talent to ensure the highest level of business performance possible. I care about people and will do more to ensure that every employee is engaged, is appreciated and is motivated.”
Procter expressed his appreciation of Maimane’s years of dedication and exemplary service to Primedia and wishes her well as she continues on the next step of her journey at Primedia in her new role as Group chief talent officer.