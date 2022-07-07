Industries

    Tsholofelo Maimane appointed as Primedia's Group chief talent officer

    7 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Group CEO, Jonathan Procter, has announced the appointment of Tsholofelo Maimane as Group chief talent officer.
    Tsholofelo Maimane, newly appointed as Primedia’s Group chief talent officer
    Tsholofelo Maimane, newly appointed as Primedia’s Group chief talent officer
    Procter said, “Primedia is an environment where creativity and innovation is recognised and encouraged, it is a key pillar of our sustainable growth strategy. Tsholo has been with Primedia for almost twelve years where she has demonstrated her dynamism and professionalism. As our new Group chief talent officer, she will play a pivotal role in creating the environment where talented people want to be and can excel brilliantly.”

    Maimane’s journey at Primedia began in December 2010 as a human capital trainer. Since then, she has held various managerial positions in the group, most recently as human capital executive for Primedia Outdoor and Primedia Retail both in South Africa and for the rest of Africa, a position she will still retain.

    Maimane spoke of her journey at Primedia: “Primedia is an inspiring place to work where leadership lives the company values, encourages a high level of employee engagement and rewards performance.”

    Responding to her new appointment, Maimane said: “My role is to partner with the businesses in order to attract, develop and manage talent to ensure the highest level of business performance possible. I care about people and will do more to ensure that every employee is engaged, is appreciated and is motivated.”

    Procter expressed his appreciation of Maimane’s years of dedication and exemplary service to Primedia and wishes her well as she continues on the next step of her journey at Primedia in her new role as Group chief talent officer.

