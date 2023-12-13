Hoorah: Paving the way for a thriving 2024 after stellar 2023

Hoorah, the trailblazing creative agency, is gearing up for yet another triumphant year in 2024, following a stellar performance in 2023. The company's journey from strength to strength has been nothing short of remarkable.

Turning market negativity into positivity

In 2023, Hoorah faced a challenging market in South Africa, a place not traditionally associated with rapid growth. However, rather than succumbing to the prevailing negativity, Hoorah harnessed it as an opportunity for positivity. The leadership team embraced the challenge, mentally prepared for a tough battle, and emerged victorious.

Impressive growth statistics

Hoorah's resilience paid off with an astounding 16% increase in revenue and a substantial staff count growth from 80 to 97. This remarkable achievement can be attributed to several key factors:

Client relationships: Hoorah 's unwavering commitment to nurturing client relationships led to the vast majority of clients not only remaining but also expanding their portfolios with the agency. New client acquisitions: The agency demonstrated its prowess by securing six new clients, showcasing its ability to attract and retain business. African expansion: Hoorah proudly expanded its African footprint, offering its expertise in Madagascar, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, and Egypt. This regional expansion opens up exciting new opportunities. Remote work strategy: By strategically utilising remote-based working, Hoorah efficiently built centralised teams in South Africa while extending its reach across the continent. This approach positions Hoorah as a leading African regional partner for global brands.



Three key focus areas driving growth

Hoorah's growth is fueled by its three core focus areas:

Hoorah SA: This division focuses on creative and digital media, delivering innovative and cutting-edge solutions to clients. Hoorah Inside: As the fastest-growing sector within Hoorah, Hoorah Inside builds internal digital creative, data, and media capabilities for brands, aligning with global industry trends. Recognition for Creative Excellence: Hoorah's creative work has garnered recognition at major advertising awards, solidifying its position as a competitor to larger agency players.



Stability and independence

One of Hoorah's key strengths lies in its stable leadership, efficient management, and its ability to attract top talent in South Africa. Amid a cluttered market where other agencies face decline or closure, Hoorah remains a beacon of client stability and revenue growth.

A thorn in the side of competitors

As clients increasingly seek alternative and independent agencies, Hoorah's intention for 2024 is clear: to continue to compete with reputable agencies across the globe.

Hoorah's remarkable journey and unwavering commitment to excellence can be explored further at HTTP://www.hoorahgroup.com