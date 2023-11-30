6 representatives from Africa on Gerety Awards grand jury 2024

Africa has six representatives on the Gerety Awards grand jury 2024; two from South Africa, and one from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

The representatives are:

South Africa: Rachel Manchu Motloung, senior marketing manager, Nedbank



South Africa: Ana Rocha, executive creative director, VML Cape Town



Egypt: Enas Rashwan, founder and president, Cairo Ad School



Ghana: Yaa Boateng, managing director and chief creative officer, The Storytellers Co



Kenya: Delna Sethna, chief creative officer, Ogilvy Africa



Nigeria: Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa, global head of communications, Lifestyle Hues.

Leaders of the advertising and marketing world will join the grand jury for the 6th edition of the award, with more than 40 different countries represented in the jury.

“Gerety brings together another incredible list of judges from all around the globe to look at work from a powerful perspective,” explains co-founder Lucía Ongay.

“The only judging criteria at Gerety is the originality of the creative ideas and the quality of their executions. We cannot wait to award again the best campaigns."

2024 will see the Gerety Awards hold judging sessions in 15 locations and judges for the executive jury will be announced in the new year.

As well as defining the shortlist, the executive jury sessions each select the agency and production company of the year from their country. This is chosen from the entrants of the Portfolio Cut.

The 2024 Gerety Awards will open for entries and announce the full jury in January.

See the jury so far here.

Entrants are invited to learn more about the grand jury and download the 2024 entry kit here.