All the right sites in all the right places

Tractor’s new Gauteng inventory in high-demand locations targets affluent audiences.

Tractor Outdoor has added key sites in several prominent locations to its Gauteng network, featuring new digital billboards on the M1 towards Marlboro, Sandton and Rosebank respectively.

With this latest inventory adding to Tractor’s Gauteng portfolio, the media owner will now enjoy a greater footprint in the Johannesburg and Centurion metros, offering a combined 19 million impression universe via eight sought-after locations from Rosebank to Bryanston and from the N1 in Midrand to the R24 in Bedfordview.

Says Mali Motsumi-Garrido, sales director at Tractor Outdoor: “All three locations are in high demand by advertisers, and enjoy exposure to a professional and affluent audience commuting to and from work.”

Motsumi-Garrido adds that the full network is programmatically integrated, meaning that it can run dynamic campaigns while generating real-time data. “Tractor’s two screens in Rosebank, situated on Jan Smuts Avenue and directly across from Marble restaurant, are also strategically positioned to enable 3D and anamorphic creative,” she says.

Located on the M1 Highway at M1 Place, the Marlboro digital sees plenty of highway traffic, capturing commuters heading towards Johannesburg, while the Sandton digitals – visible as you journey down Sandton Drive towards Winnie Mandela Drive – offer high exposure and dwell time during peak hours.

“We’re excited to offer our advertisers access to a high-income audience with real spending power, while further strengthening our presence in the Gauteng province,” concludes Motsumi-Garrido.

Tractor Outdoor is currently running a special whereby advertisers can enjoy an additional five Gauteng sites free of charge if they book before 2023. For more information, visit www.tractoroutdoor.com.

About Tractor Outdoor

Established over two decades ago, Tractor Outdoor is a national Out of Home (OOH) media owner, which specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional and digital inventory, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. Tractor Outdoor owns one of the largest Digital OOH networks in South Africa, and is a member of Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC), the Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA).