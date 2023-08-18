EXCLUSIVE: Masego Motsogi to lead M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg

M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has appointed well-known industry leader and veteran Masego Motsogi as the incoming managing director of M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg.

Image supplied. Mohlalefi Lentsoane, executive creative director of M&C Saatchi Abel; Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, chief diversity officer of the M&C Saatchi Group SA, and head of strategy in Johannesburg; Masego Motsogi, incoming managing director of M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg; and Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Group SA

Motsogi joins M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg with over six years as MD at 99c JHB and Grid as well as numerous previous roles both in advertising and marketing. She will take up the position on 1 October.

A dynamic group of women

Her appointment adds to the Group’s deep commitment to the future of female talent as she joins a group of dynamic and powerful women leaders in the Group – she is the fifth female at MD level across the seven agencies in the group.

This is in addition to the 60% females that make up the collective senior leadership of M&C Saatchi Abel.

“The people with the best people win, has always been the most foundational aspect of our culture. We see the best in the excellence of their craft, but equally we see the best in their values and culture.

“Motsogi is the absolute epitome of this and will be a significant and important addition to our powerful leadership team,” says Jacques Burger, founding partner, and Group CEO of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa.

Sharing a passion for craft of work

“I have always admired M&C Saatchi Abel as an agency that produces some of the most remarkable work in our industry. More than that, I have always admired the values its people and leaders have actively demonstrated in making this work come to life. It is one of the greatest privileges of my career to join this team, and lead the Johannesburg agency,” says Motsogi.

“Throughout the process, I walked away from every interaction with a deep sense of comfort that these are the types of people I want to work with. We share the passion for craft of the work, for the unparalleled power of creativity, and for the impact we can and should have as industry leaders in unlocking our talented people.

“It’s just that: a deep passion for creativity, and an unparallel passion for people. These are my personal passions, I can’t wait to make magic in both these spaces,” she says.

Work, people and excellence

“I am so excited to work with Motsogi as part of the Johannesburg leadership team. She brings with her a passion for the work and the people that speaks directly to how we see the world.

“I’m equally excited to see how this translates to our clients as we drive deeper thinking and creativity, and a passion for excellence,” says Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, chief diversity officer of the M&C Saatchi Group South Africa, and head of strategy in Johannesburg.