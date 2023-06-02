Industries

Faheem Chaudhry to leave M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg

2 Jun 2023
Current M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg managing director Faheem Chaudhry will relocate overseas and launch his own technology start-up in 2024.
Current M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg managing director Faheem Chaudhry will relocate overseas and launch his own technology start-up in 2024
Current M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg managing director Faheem Chaudhry will relocate overseas and launch his own technology start-up in 2024

The agency will appoint a new managing director in Johannesburg following Chaudhry’s decision.

Chaudhry remains with the group until the end of 2023; and will remain fully active in his role until this time.

However, M&C Saatchi Group CEO Jacques Burger confirms that the agency has begun the search for a new managing director.

“While Chaudhry only leaves us in December, we don’t believe in sitting on things. We don’t see the point.

“As we enter an exciting new chapter, this provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some remarkable talent to join our group of brave and remarkable people. I for one, cannot wait,” says Burger.

A seamless transition

He explains that the agency has aligned with its clients on the changes. “Our proven partner model continues to drive depth across how we lead the work we do.”

Chaudhry says for him it’s an all-over far simpler transition. “The way we have built and led our group allows me to make a personal shift knowing that it would be seamless for our people and clients.

“It’s times like this that the partner model shines through – with our partners already deeply embedded in the everyday,” he says.

A remarkable journey together

“After 11 years with our group and having worked across Cape Town, London and Johannesburg, it is bitter-sweet to see Chaudhry look to something new,” says Burger.

“It has been a remarkable and highly successful journey together, and while it’s always hard to let him go – we support his decision to take on a new career in a new industry,” adds Burger.

Chaudhry says, “It’s just that. Life takes us places both personally and professionally.”

He adds that he is looking forward to some change, in a new industry and in a new place.

“The agency has been my home for over a decade, and has equipped me with the skills, ambition, and bravery to head out on my own.”

#Newsmaker: Faheem Chaudhry returns to M&C Saatchi Abel
#Newsmaker: Faheem Chaudhry returns to M&C Saatchi Abel

By 12 Jul 2019

Partners and friends

“Chaudhry, Mohlalefi Lentsoane, Neo Mashigo and I have been partners and friends for years on the Johannesburg Manco,” says Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, head of strategy in Johannesburg and chief diversity officer for the Group.

“This is a well-structured team, with depth and connection to the clients and the business. This stays just that way.”

“It’s always sad when someone decides to pursue a new path, but what remains, is a strong focused leadership team that will continue to make magic together,” he adds.

advertising, creative agency, Jacques Burger, advertising agency, Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, Faheem Chaudhry



