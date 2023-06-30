Joe Public launches the latest Chicken Licken "Undefeated Since Forever" brand campaign

Chicken Licken, an iconic South African fast-food chain, together with Joe Public recently launched their latest brand campaign. The campaign features a French soccer coach named José Mercibeaucoup, who takes the South African football league by storm with his unorthodox formations.

José Mazibuko as the locals refer to him, was born in France and came to South Africa in 2010 as an assistant kit manager but never left. Although he could have become a global legend with many teams seeking his services worldwide, José decided to remain here and continue coaching The Flaming Birds because of one thing – Chicken Licken.

To generate a buzz for the campaign, Chicken Licken partnered with renowned South African football journalist Lorenz Kohler, who tweeted about José a day prior to launch. Football enthusiasts were intrigued and the hashtag #UndefeatedSinceForever began trending on Twitter. When the campaign finally went live the following day, it was met with an enthusiastic response from football fans all over.

When asked about the campaign Adam Weber, integrated executive creative director, commented, “The new Chicken Licken brand ad reminds us of a time when the world was arriving and discovering South Africa. José Mercibeaucoup was one of them and once he found Chicken Licken, he never went back. Director Greg Gray and the team at Romance brought their storytelling magic to José’s meteoric rise from French kit manager to head coach of The Flaming Birds. His undefeated coaching style is all about formations and the twist is where he gets them from.”

Watch the ad here.

