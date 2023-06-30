Decode Communications launches first social media summit for government

To mark the World Social Media Day, the South African government - through its various departments and state-owned agencies - will today review how it uses social media and its impact.

This will take place at the first ever Social Media Summit for Government to be hosted by Decode Communications in partnership with the Centre for Data and Digital Communications, at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Reflection

Billed to become a game changer that will set the agenda in how government utlises social media, this event will feature some of the users of social media in South Africa as well as experts that will give honest reviews.

Themed Reimagining the Future of Citizen Engagement the summit hopes to bring together communication leaders in government and the public sector to reflect on the impact of social media on citizen engagement.

Said Lorato Tshenkeng, the CEO of Decode Communications: “There have been a lot of conversations across various social media platforms regarding whether the government uses these platforms efficiently and effectively, particularly in relation to service delivery and exploiting the means of communication offered.

“With this summit we intend to bring together experts who will offer actionable insights and know-how of emerging tools, trends, and best practices.”

Networking

Decode wants to use the summit to create dialogue and networking platform between various stakeholders and the value chain partners, who are willing to help improve service delivery challenges in South Africa.

Headline speaker will be Professor Mosa Moshabela, public health professor and deputy vice-chancellor: Research and Innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Other confirmed speakers are Athi Geleba, head of digital communications at the Presidency, Anele Mzdikwa, head of digital marketing and communications at the Gauteng Tourism Authority, Palesa Mokomele, director of communications at DKMS and Lance Witten, editor-in-chief at IOL.

Executive Director at the Centre for Data & Digital Communications at UJ, Professor Mandla Radebe will lead the discussions alongside Tshenkeng.