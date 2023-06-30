Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

HOT 102.7FMMann MadeVicinity MediaJoe PublicFox Networks GroupWunderman ThompsonAdclick AfricaInvibes AdvertisingTechsys DigitalIMC ConferenceDentsuSmart MediaDStv Media SaleseatbigfishOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Decode Communications launches first social media summit for government

30 Jun 2023
To mark the World Social Media Day, the South African government - through its various departments and state-owned agencies - will today review how it uses social media and its impact.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

This will take place at the first ever Social Media Summit for Government to be hosted by Decode Communications in partnership with the Centre for Data and Digital Communications, at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Reflection

Billed to become a game changer that will set the agenda in how government utlises social media, this event will feature some of the users of social media in South Africa as well as experts that will give honest reviews.

Themed Reimagining the Future of Citizen Engagement the summit hopes to bring together communication leaders in government and the public sector to reflect on the impact of social media on citizen engagement.

Brand Finance Media rankings: Twitter down while Google maintains top spot for third year running
Brand Finance Media rankings: Twitter down while Google maintains top spot for third year running

3 days ago

Said Lorato Tshenkeng, the CEO of Decode Communications: “There have been a lot of conversations across various social media platforms regarding whether the government uses these platforms efficiently and effectively, particularly in relation to service delivery and exploiting the means of communication offered.

“With this summit we intend to bring together experts who will offer actionable insights and know-how of emerging tools, trends, and best practices.”

Networking

Decode wants to use the summit to create dialogue and networking platform between various stakeholders and the value chain partners, who are willing to help improve service delivery challenges in South Africa.

Headline speaker will be Professor Mosa Moshabela, public health professor and deputy vice-chancellor: Research and Innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Other confirmed speakers are Athi Geleba, head of digital communications at the Presidency, Anele Mzdikwa, head of digital marketing and communications at the Gauteng Tourism Authority, Palesa Mokomele, director of communications at DKMS and Lance Witten, editor-in-chief at IOL.

Executive Director at the Centre for Data & Digital Communications at UJ, Professor Mandla Radebe will lead the discussions alongside Tshenkeng.

NextOptions
Read more: social media, University of Johannesburg, Decode Communications



Related

Image supplied. Jameson Irish Whiskey’s Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT), has returned to Johannesburg from Cape Town
Jameson Irish Whiskey's Jameson Distillery on Tour returns to Joburg21 Jun 2023
Source:
Young people are abandoning news websites - new research reveals scale of challenge to media14 Jun 2023
Source:
'Outright lie': India denies Dorsey's claims it threatened to shut down Twitter13 Jun 2023
Evaluating a sustainable future for African education
Evaluating a sustainable future for African education13 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Nestlé Bar One’s latest campaign asks you to retweet and share #needenergy one million times, then it will install solar energy into four libraries, including Winterveld Library in Tshwane
Nestlé Bar One's #needenergy - Light up the library does what is light6 Jun 2023
Source:
The Shorty Awards announce winners at its 15 year anniversary26 May 2023
The University of Johannesburg ranks No 1 in SA's accredited research outputs
The University of Johannesburg ranks No 1 in SA's accredited research outputs23 May 2023
Source © Piyawat Nandeenopparit A press statement on social media from the SABC introducing a licence for car radios this week proved to be fake news
SABC car radio licence 'press statement' is fake news12 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz