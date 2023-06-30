Loeries Special Section

New 2023/24 Loeries Youth Committee inducted

30 Jun 2023
The 2023/2024 Loeries Youth Committee (LYC) has been inducted with representatives from across Africa and the Middle East.
Image supplied. The 2023/2024 Loeries Youth Committee (LYC) has been inducted

Comprising young professionals, aged under 30, from the brand communications industry, the LYC was first set up in 2021 with the aim of giving young professionals a voice that can resonate across the industry.

This year’s 14-member-strong LYC will be taking the work of the previous LYCs further with a focus on creative excellence that will give young creatives the opportunity to showcase their work through a robust awards mechanism.

The work will be judged quarterly, giving the young creatives committee members real-time experience in judging, and entrants an opportunity to get real insights into how they can grow their skills.

One of the first tasks of the newly formed LYC has been to choose a chairperson and deputy chairperson.

Sifiso Slick Khoza, director at Teambest Production, has been elected as the LYC chairperson, with Teresa Makori, creative director at Ogilvy Africa in Kenya, deputy chairperson.

Celebrating young creatives

Khoza says that while the LYC represents The Loeries and the industry, it also represents fun.

“I mention fun, because that’s the beauty of our industry and being part of such a diverse group of young creatives will allow us to tap into fun ways of celebrating other young creatives for the dope work they’ve been doing.”

He adds that young creatives are celebrated not celebrated enough. “This is the opportunity to re-energise the love young people have for creating world-class work that genuinely represents the youth. But importantly re-energise the spirit of creating work that can be rewarded, shown off, and appreciated by our peers.”

The LYC comprises of individuals from Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 2023 LYC

The members of the 2023 LYC

NameTitleOrganisation
Sifiso Slick Khoza (Chairperson)DirectorTeambest ProductionsSA
Teresa Makori (Deputy Chairperson)Creative directorOgilvy AfricaKenya
Aidovhioghie AnaniCreative leadX3M IdeasNigeria
Inaan BudhirajaSenior manager – strategy & insightsPublicis Groupe MENATUAE
Kayleigh HunterJunior art directorMachineSA
Keamohetsoe TsimaJunior graphic designerSunshinegunSA
Lwandile DubazaneAssistant brand managerUnileverSA
Megan FowkesArt directorLivingroomUAE
Pasja SchneiderSound engineer/ComposerHeyPapaLegendSA
Payal MaharajhDigital strategistWunderman ThompsonSA
Rosemary Khanyisa MabasaArt directorTBWA\Hunt LascarisSA
Temi DurojaiyeSocial and content leadDentsu CreativeNigeria
Tshwanelo FokaziSocial media specialistNedbankSA
Vera LineCreative directorDesign MobNamibia

