Ogilvy leads South African agency performance at Cannes Lions 2022

Ogilvy South Africa brought home gold, silver, bronze and seven Shortlist Lions at this year's Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, making the company the most awarded South African agency of the festival.

Recognised as the most prestigious global creative awards show, the annual Cannes Lions attract in excess of 35,000 entries from more than 90 countries. Of those, less than 3% receive awards.At this year’s event, gold, bronze and four shortlists were awarded to Bride Armour. A campaign created by the Cape Town office for Carling Black Label, shining a much-needed spotlight on the serious issue of GBV in South Africa.VP of marketing for South African Breweries, Vaughan Croeser comments: “We’re very grateful to be acknowledged for this important campaign and thank our partners at Ogilvy for their great work. I believe our brands have a responsibility to find creative solutions to the problems our country faces and this is one of those platforms that take us one step closer to a future with more cheers.”Ogilvy South Africa also won silver plus three shortlists for the Spotify Sound Tour campaign: a digitally enabled activation created out of the Johannesburg office, that pushed the boundaries of how technology and digital craft can connect with today digitally enabled consumer. A cross-borders collaboration between Ogilvy South Africa and Ogilvy Japan, demonstrating Ogilvy’s ability to unlock the power of its global network through borderless creativity.“I am so proud of our teams and our brave clients for this magnificent endorsement of the work we entered this year. As a company we’re always striving to create work that cuts through the clutter and engages consumers in unusual, relevant, surprising and effective ways,” says Case, Ogilvy South Africa CEO & creative chairman. “Both of these campaigns do exactly that, using non traditional media, content and technology to connect and create talkability between today's consumers. This type of work takes a huge commitment from a large number of people to create and produce. Often using the full breadth of our disciplines throughout the business and beyond. So whilst these awards celebrate creativity, for us these awards celebrate hard work, collaboration and passion across the entire business.”Ogilvy also picked up the much coveted Global Network of the year, underlining its proven ability and reputation for delivering effective creativity across its global footprint.