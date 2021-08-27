2021 Effie Awards South Africa announces 38 finalists

Ever wanted to enjoy a cold beer while on the clock? Ever imagined there would be a day solely dedicated to enjoying a beer during a normal workday? Well, no need to imagine any longer, because National Take a Beer to Work Day is happening on 27 August 2021. That's right, whether you are working from home or back at the office, everyone over the age of 18 countrywide is encouraged to enjoy an ice-cold beverage during their lunch break.