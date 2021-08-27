2021 Effie Awards South Africa announces 38 finalists

A total of 106 entries across 47 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished jury representing the marketing, communications and advertising sector. Drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing, the jury has been tasked with Awarding Ideas that Work®
and will reconvene in September to adjudicate the shortlist. Winners will be selected at the end of the second round of judging and announced at the Effie Awards Gala event to be held in October.
Jury Chair, Mpume Ngobese notes that the impressively high number of cases and extensive list of categories entered into for the first Effies in South Africa bears testament to the reputation of the globally recognised Effie Awards programme. Additionally, it highlights the resilience and focus of the local industry, in spite of what has at best, been a very difficult year or two.
“When we consider the rather turbulent and uncertain times we have experienced since the onset of the pandemic, the desire and willingness to participate in this first Effie Awards has been a revelation. The quality of submissions was exceptional and posed a real challenge to the jury as they sifted through the remarkably creative and effective work that was presented. We look forward to uncovering the most effective campaigns in the next round of judging and to celebrating our first Effie Awards winners,” comments Ngobese.
The full list of finalists is as follows:
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|99c Communications
|XTRA SAVINGS LAUNCH – NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS
|Checkers
|99c Communications
|XTRA SAVINGS LAUNCH – NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS
|Checkers
|Brave Group
|Jungle #DoLifeWithHeart
|Jungle South Africa
|FoxP2
|#16DaysOfLight
|First for Women (FFW)
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Virtual Comedy Bar
|Savanna Cider
|Grey Africa / Liquid
|Speaking to South African Men Through Their Gogos
|Gillette
|Joe Public United
|You Belong
|Brutal Fruit
|Joe Public United
|GET IT BACK
|Castle Milk Stout
|Joe Public United
|Nedbank Money Secrets – A category-busting blockbuster
|Nedbank
|Joe Public United
|Responsibility: More than just a footnote
|South African Breweries
|Joe Public United
|Sign the Smile Off
|Amnesty International
|King James Cape Town
|TymeBank Brand Launch Campaign
|TymeBank Launch Campaign
|King James Cape Town
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Stayfree
|King James Group
|Sanlam Funeral Cover 2019 Campaign
|Sanlam Funeral Cover
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Nando's Churros - Same Same But Better
|Nando's
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|"How Rewarding Optimism, Rewarded Us."
|Nando's SA
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Nando's - Mzansifying Monopoly
|Nando's
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Little Generosity Shop That Delivered Big Results
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Little Generosity Shop That Delivered Big Results
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Black Fryday Bucket
|KFC South Africa
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Don't Dread The Shed
|DStv Now
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Rape Page
|Rape Crisis Cape Town
|Ogilvy South Africa
|THE HOOK APP
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Fabric That United The Nation
|Castle Lager
|Ogilvy South Africa
|‘Bold, Brave and Strong’ – an icon’s revival
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Rape Page
|Rape Crisis Cape Town
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Winning in snacking 'Wherever. Whenever'
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Packed with Purpose
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Don't Dread The Shed
|DStv Now
|Ogilvy South Africa
|The Fabric That United The Nation
|Castle Lager
|Ogilvy South Africa
|NXT LVL Cav Thy Self
|Vodacom
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Sabbatical: A Launch With The Gift Of Time
|Volkswagen Touareg
|Planit Media
|Rate My Plate
|Harvestime
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Blame No More
|Hype Magazine
|Think Creative Africa
|Yalu Nothing To Hide
|Yalu Financial Services
|TILT
|#IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s Granola
|Kellogg's Granola
|Wunderman Thompson
|BMW Anywhere
|BMW
|Wunderman Thompson
|#BeTheLight
|Vodacom
Winners will be announced at the inaugural Effie Awards Gala on Thursday 14 October 2021.
The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with Presenting Partner Sponsor Provantage Media Group
, and Sponsors, Nedbank
, Sanlam
and Vodacom
.
