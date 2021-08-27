Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

2021 Effie Awards South Africa announces 38 finalists

27 Aug 2021
Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), organiser of the Effie Awards South Africa has announced that 38 finalists have made it through the first round of judging. Finalists will be competing for a highly coveted Effie in the inaugural Effie Awards South Africa.
2021 Effie Awards South Africa announces 38 finalists

A total of 106 entries across 47 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished jury representing the marketing, communications and advertising sector. Drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing, the jury has been tasked with Awarding Ideas that Work® and will reconvene in September to adjudicate the shortlist. Winners will be selected at the end of the second round of judging and announced at the Effie Awards Gala event to be held in October.

Jury Chair, Mpume Ngobese notes that the impressively high number of cases and extensive list of categories entered into for the first Effies in South Africa bears testament to the reputation of the globally recognised Effie Awards programme. Additionally, it highlights the resilience and focus of the local industry, in spite of what has at best, been a very difficult year or two.

“When we consider the rather turbulent and uncertain times we have experienced since the onset of the pandemic, the desire and willingness to participate in this first Effie Awards has been a revelation. The quality of submissions was exceptional and posed a real challenge to the jury as they sifted through the remarkably creative and effective work that was presented. We look forward to uncovering the most effective campaigns in the next round of judging and to celebrating our first Effie Awards winners,” comments Ngobese.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

AgencyCampaignClient
99c CommunicationsXTRA SAVINGS LAUNCH – NO SMOKE AND MIRRORSCheckers
99c CommunicationsXTRA SAVINGS LAUNCH – NO SMOKE AND MIRRORSCheckers
Brave GroupJungle #DoLifeWithHeartJungle South Africa
FoxP2#16DaysOfLightFirst for Women (FFW)
Grey Advertising AfricaVirtual Comedy BarSavanna Cider
Grey Africa / LiquidSpeaking to South African Men Through Their GogosGillette
Joe Public UnitedYou BelongBrutal Fruit
Joe Public UnitedGET IT BACKCastle Milk Stout
Joe Public UnitedNedbank Money Secrets – A category-busting blockbusterNedbank
Joe Public UnitedResponsibility: More than just a footnoteSouth African Breweries
Joe Public UnitedSign the Smile OffAmnesty International
King James Cape TownTymeBank Brand Launch CampaignTymeBank Launch Campaign
King James Cape TownIn Sync with Sho MadjoziStayfree
King James GroupSanlam Funeral Cover 2019 CampaignSanlam Funeral Cover
M&C Saatchi AbelNando's Churros - Same Same But BetterNando's
M&C Saatchi Abel"How Rewarding Optimism, Rewarded Us."Nando's SA
M&C Saatchi AbelNando's - Mzansifying MonopolyNando's
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Little Generosity Shop That Delivered Big ResultsCadbury Dairy Milk
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Little Generosity Shop That Delivered Big ResultsCadbury Dairy Milk
Ogilvy South AfricaBlack Fryday BucketKFC South Africa
Ogilvy South AfricaDon't Dread The ShedDStv Now
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Rape PageRape Crisis Cape Town
Ogilvy South AfricaTHE HOOK APPKFC
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Fabric That United The NationCastle Lager
Ogilvy South Africa‘Bold, Brave and Strong’ – an icon’s revivalCarling Black Label
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Rape PageRape Crisis Cape Town
Ogilvy South AfricaWinning in snacking 'Wherever. Whenever'KFC
Ogilvy South AfricaPacked with PurposeCadbury Dairy Milk
Ogilvy South AfricaDon't Dread The ShedDStv Now
Ogilvy South AfricaThe Fabric That United The NationCastle Lager
Ogilvy South AfricaNXT LVL Cav Thy SelfVodacom
Ogilvy South AfricaSabbatical: A Launch With The Gift Of TimeVolkswagen Touareg
Planit MediaRate My PlateHarvestime
TBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgBlame No MoreHype Magazine
Think Creative AfricaYalu Nothing To HideYalu Financial Services
TILT#IndulgeAllYourSenses with Kellogg’s GranolaKellogg's Granola
Wunderman ThompsonBMW AnywhereBMW
Wunderman Thompson#BeTheLightVodacom


Winners will be announced at the inaugural Effie Awards Gala on Thursday 14 October 2021.

The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with Presenting Partner Sponsor Provantage Media Group, and Sponsors, Nedbank, Sanlam and Vodacom.

For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on Twitter to keep up to date on the latest developments.

Association for Communication and Advertising
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: James, Mpume Ngobese

News


Show more
Let's do Biz