#Newsmaker: Brian Carter reveals winning recipe for Digitas Liquorice's successful 2019 run

Earlier this year, Digitas Liquorice won 'Agency of the Year' at the Mobile Marketing Association Smarties Awards. The Digitas Liquorice team and clients took to the stage winning eight awards including the 'Best in Show' award for work on leading consumer goods client, Unilever for the Knorr Goodness Calendar campaign.

Brian Carter, executive creative director at Digitas Liquorice.

We caught up with Brian Carter, executive creative director of the agency, who tells us what this win means to him and reveals their recipe for success.



Congrats on the win. How do you feel about it?



Thank you very much. It’s an incredible honour to be named agency of the year. We were very proud of the work we had entered but didn’t expect to come away with such a big win.



What does it mean for the agency?



For us as an agency, it’s confirmation that we are doing the best mobile work in the region. It’s always great for the team to receive recognition like this. It’s hugely motivating for us to keep pushing creative ideas with mobile technology.



What excites you most about the agency and where it’s going?



Right now we have some very exciting plans for 2020. The team is motivated and inspired with infinite possibilities to create the



What is your recipe for success?

Creating a culture that is curious and innovative is key. Having the environment to nurture ideas doesn’t happen by accident. You need to create a safe space where failure is merely a step to success.

Comment on the state of mobile marketing and digital media in SA.



It’s definitely experiencing phenomenal growth. It has come a long way over the past couple of years and is reaching a state of maturity now.



What do you think the industry can improve on?



I think we can become slaves to social media channels if we aren’t careful. We need to know when a creative idea will have more cut-through if we go outside the norms of what everyone else is doing.

Media algorithms are designed to tell us what is 'best practice' for reaching online audiences. But when everyone starts to apply the same guidelines, we only end up blending in because we’re all painting with the same brush. I also think we need to be more respectful of people’s personal information.



What's next and what are you most looking forward to?



I’m looking forward to “what is next”. It’s such a dynamic space to be operating in and that’s what I love most about it. As more people gain access to digital devices and the internet in South Africa, I’m looking forward to seeing how we can improve their daily experiences.



Juanita Pienaar's articles About Juanita Pienaar Juanita Pienaar is an editorial assistant for the Marketing & Media news portal at Bizcommunity.com and is also a contributing writer.

