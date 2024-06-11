White Square announces 2024 winners

White Square International Festival of Creativity has announced the winners for its 2024 awards.

The festival celebrates creative ideas and people in the industry, shares the principles of socially responsible marketing, peacefulness and universal human values, demonstrates the best ideas realised by agencies and brands, including ideas that contribute to the development of the industry and change the world for the better.

1115 entries from more than 35 countries of Europe, North and Latin America, MENA region, Asia, China and others took part in the contest program of the Festival.

White Square 2024 entries were evaluated by six line-ups of the international jury, represented by internationally recognised professionals in the field of creativity and communications, winners of numerous awards, as well as experienced jury members of prestigious international festivals in the field of creativity and efficiency all over the world. The Grand Prix of the Festival was determined by the Grand Jury, represented by the Chairmen of all the main jury line-ups.

The judging level of the Festival met the highest international standards of the communications industry, a high bar for the criteria and selection of the entries was set, while a high level of competition and the limited number of the winners make the Festival awards even more valuable and desirable for the participants.

Find all the winners here.