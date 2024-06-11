Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaIMC ConferencePublicis Groupe AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingAFDAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHeineken BeveragesRed Ribbon CommunicationsJoe Publicicandi CQMoonsportBizcommunity.comLGYehBaby Marketing CreativesDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    White Square announces 2024 winners

    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    White Square International Festival of Creativity has announced the winners for its 2024 awards.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The festival celebrates creative ideas and people in the industry, shares the principles of socially responsible marketing, peacefulness and universal human values, demonstrates the best ideas realised by agencies and brands, including ideas that contribute to the development of the industry and change the world for the better.

    1115 entries from more than 35 countries of Europe, North and Latin America, MENA region, Asia, China and others took part in the contest program of the Festival.

    Mattel is known for brands such as Barbie and Barney. Source: Mattel.
    #Cannes2024: Mattel's Ynon Kreiz to be named Entertainment Person of the Year

    23 hours

    White Square 2024 entries were evaluated by six line-ups of the international jury, represented by internationally recognised professionals in the field of creativity and communications, winners of numerous awards, as well as experienced jury members of prestigious international festivals in the field of creativity and efficiency all over the world. The Grand Prix of the Festival was determined by the Grand Jury, represented by the Chairmen of all the main jury line-ups.

    The judging level of the Festival met the highest international standards of the communications industry, a high bar for the criteria and selection of the entries was set, while a high level of competition and the limited number of the winners make the Festival awards even more valuable and desirable for the participants.

    Find all the winners here.

    Read more: advertising, awards, Brands, White Square
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Mattel is known for brands such as Barbie and Barney. Source: Mattel.
    #Cannes2024: Mattel's Ynon Kreiz to be named Entertainment Person of the Year
    23 hours
    (Image supplied) Naked’s recent Lose Wait campaign featured Rugby World Cup winner Ox Nché
    Naked's tongue-in-cheek Lose Wait showcases modern insurance
    1 day
    Source: © Mens Health South Africans have named Siya Kolisi their most esteemed, quality brand
    Part 1: South Africa Speaks BAV Top 20 Brands in 2024 - Siya Kolisi most esteemed
     1 day
    Source:
    Out of Home breaks through 5% barrier
    3 days
    Source:
    #Cannes2024: Guide launched by timeTo and Cannes Lions to combat sexual harassment at festival
    6 Jun 2024
    #YouthMonth: Rapt's Khangelani Dziba - A youthful energy in the creative space
    #YouthMonth: Rapt's Khangelani Dziba - A youthful energy in the creative space
     5 Jun 2024
    The Junxion team. Source: Supplied.
    Hoorah and Alexforbes partner to create in-house marketing agency, Junxion
    5 Jun 2024
    Image supplied. Three South African agencies - Promise, Accenture Song and LePub - have been named in the NYF 2024 shortlist
    3 SA agencies named in New York Festivals 2024 shortlist
    3 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz