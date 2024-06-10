Cannes2024: Mattel's Ynon Kreiz to be named Entertainment Person of the Year

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced that the Entertainment Person of the Year award will be bestowed on Mattel’s chairman and chief executive officer, Ynon Kreiz.

Mattel is known for brands such as Barbie and Barney. Source: Mattel.

Presented in recognition of the vital role that entertainment plays in the marketing and communications landscape, the award celebrates the creativity that inspires others to produce truly compelling, meaningful, and entertaining content.

He has led a multi-year transformation strategy that established Mattel as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company. Under his leadership, Mattel Films has announced 16 motion pictures in active development with major studio partners. Its first movie, Barbie, became a cultural phenomenon, achieving the largest global box-office in 2023 and the industry’s 14th-highest grossing movie of all time. The culture shifting Barbie movie was nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture and received the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Mattel has a growing entertainment offering in television, consumer products, digital games, live events and experiences, publishing, and music. Per Circana, in 2023 Mattel was the #1 toy company in the US for the 30th consecutive year, achieving its largest annual share gain in the US on record.

About the Award, Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said: “We are delighted to be honouring Ynon and recognising Mattel for their continued commitment to creativity in entertainment. The strong leadership of Mattel has led to it becoming an innovative global toy and family entertainment company. By unlocking the potential of its core assets and IP, Mattel has strengthened the company’s relevance and appeal of its iconic global portfolio. Through Barbie particularly, Ynon has opened the aperture of the brand, broadening its cultural resonance and commercial success.”

Commenting on the Award, Kreiz said: “At its core, Mattel is a creative company fueled by innovation and guided by our purpose. We are driven by the knowledge that the people who buy our products are more than consumers, they are fans with an emotional connection to our brands. It is an incredible honour to be recognised by the prestigious Cannes Lions, and to share this with the global team at Mattel whose passion fosters our creativity, every day.”

Kreiz will deliver a keynote seminar on Friday 21 June, and collect the award during that evening’s Cannes Lions Awards Show.



