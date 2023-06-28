Industries

Africa


How Barbie The Movie is winning at this marketing thing

28 Jun 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
Social media has been ablaze with support for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie The Movie. A key part of the excitement is because of the impeccable marketing that went into promoting the film which stars A-listers Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Margot Robbie is Barbie in the upcoming movie. Source: Barbie The Movie.
Margot Robbie is Barbie in the upcoming movie. Source: Barbie The Movie.

But even before the excitement of the movie took the world by storm, Barbie has always been a strong brand. The brand was created in 1959 and imploded into our cultural fabric.

Here are five ways Barbie The Movie marketing has impressed:

1.The Ultimate Malibu House

On Tuesday a hot pink mansion appeared in Los Angeles. The home hosted by Barbie’s partner Ken, is available to rent on Airbnb.

2.Shoes!

What is Barbie without pink high heels? In collaboration with fashion brand Aldo, Barbie shoes will be available at selected stores. According to reports the shoes may cost as much as R2,500.

3.Rap Barbie Nicki Minaj

One of the songs that will be featured in the film is a remix of Aqua’s Barbie Girl by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. The music video is already at 10 million views on YouTube.

4.Barbie filter

The Barbie marketing team came up with a template that allows fans to include themselves into the Barbie multiverse. This Barbie went viral due to its impressive organic marketing strategy.

5.Limited edition makeup

Nyx Cosmetics collaborated with Barbie to launch a limited-edition makeup line.

The film will be screened from 21 July.

Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
