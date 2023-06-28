How Barbie The Movie is winning at this marketing thing

Social media has been ablaze with support for Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie The Movie. A key part of the excitement is because of the impeccable marketing that went into promoting the film which stars A-listers Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Margot Robbie is Barbie in the upcoming movie. Source: Barbie The Movie.

But even before the excitement of the movie took the world by storm, Barbie has always been a strong brand. The brand was created in 1959 and imploded into our cultural fabric.

Here are five ways Barbie The Movie marketing has impressed:

1.The Ultimate Malibu House

On Tuesday a hot pink mansion appeared in Los Angeles. The home hosted by Barbie’s partner Ken, is available to rent on Airbnb.

you guessed it… the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on airbnb—but this time, it’s ken-ified ���� everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT: https://t.co/ux6FxeFkFb pic.twitter.com/MvCemFMjhU

— Airbnb (@Airbnb) June 26, 2023

2.Shoes!

What is Barbie without pink high heels? In collaboration with fashion brand Aldo, Barbie shoes will be available at selected stores. According to reports the shoes may cost as much as R2,500.

3.Rap Barbie Nicki Minaj

One of the songs that will be featured in the film is a remix of Aqua’s Barbie Girl by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. The music video is already at 10 million views on YouTube.

4.Barbie filter

The Barbie marketing team came up with a template that allows fans to include themselves into the Barbie multiverse. This Barbie went viral due to its impressive organic marketing strategy.

5.Limited edition makeup

Nyx Cosmetics collaborated with Barbie to launch a limited-edition makeup line.

IT'S A BARBIE PARTY!! say helllooo to our limited edition #NYXCosmeticsxBarbieTheMovie collection. �� Barbie Mini Palettes - turn up the #Kenergy with 2 mini shadow palettes ft. a collectible bb Butter Gloss charm.

☀️ Barbie Mini Cheek Palette - meet the mini cheek palette of… pic.twitter.com/IhskOkDiIl

— NYX Pro Makeup US (@NYXCosmetics) June 22, 2023

The film will be screened from 21 July.