    Naked's tongue in check Lose Wait showcases modern insurance

    10 Jun 2024
    10 Jun 2024
    Naked’s recent Lose Wait features Rugby World Cup winner Ox Nché and influencers like Glen Biderman-Pam, Cassidy Nicholson, and Gugu Dhlamini all sharing their ‘wait loss’ experiences.
    (Image supplied) Naked’s recent Lose Wait campaign featured Rugby World Cup winner Ox Nché
    (Image supplied) Naked’s recent Lose Wait campaign featured Rugby World Cup winner Ox Nché

    The campaign, conceptualised by Naked’s in-house advertising team and creative studio, shows how you can ‘lose wait’ by getting a quote, buying cover, claiming, and managing your insurance on the Naked app.

    Nché shared his ‘wait loss’ journey in the Sunday Times

    This was supported by social media videos which were played over 86,000 times in the first three days. The number of people organically searching for "Naked Insurance", particularly since Ox’s video and ad, has already increased by 23%.

    A tongue-in-cheek way to showcase modern insurance

    The campaign says long hold times and boring phone calls to your insurance company may be to blame for your wait gain.

    The fully digital insurance platform then shows you how to ‘lose wait’ by doing insurance online in a matter of seconds rather than going through a traditional call centre.

    The campaign covers a range of digital media, radio and outdoor executions.

    (Image supplied) Naked's Lose Wait campaign covers a range of digital media, radio and outdoor executions
    (Image supplied) Naked's Lose Wait campaign covers a range of digital media, radio and outdoor executions

    Says Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance: “In keeping with our other recent campaigns, we conceptualised Lose Wait as a tongue-in-cheek way to showcase what a modern insurance customer experience should look like. We’re inviting consumers to embark on a ‘wait loss’ journey by getting Naked.”

    He adds that he is proud of Naked’s in-house creative agency, having once again come up with a clever campaign that cuts through a cluttered insurance ad landscape with a relatable theme and message.

    “We believe resonates with anyone who feels frustrated with companies and industries that aren't keeping up with their digital lifestyles.”

