Source: © 123rf 123rf The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa finalists have been announced

South Africa boasts 21 finalists overall, with Daily Maverick leading the way with seven entires followed by the Food For Mzansi Group with five entries and Netwerk24 with three and News24 with one, plus the two sharing an entry.

The Wan-Ifra says, “The finalists exemplify excellence in creative products, digital revenue initiatives, data visualisation, and use of AI.”

Winners will be announced on 16 April.

All the finalists

Best data visualistion

Project: Between the Dam and the Sea

Company: InfoNile – Water Journalists Africa

Country: Uganda

Project: Perfect Storm

Company: Media Hack Collective

Country: South Africa

Project: Demensie – Die Groot Vergeet (Dementia: The Fading Echoes of the Mind)

Company: Netwerk24

Country: South Africa

Best in audience engagement

Project: Daily Maverick Sports Supporters Club

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: Netwerk24 Smaakmaker-toekennings | Netwerk24 Influencer Awards

Company: Media24, Netwerk24

Country: South Africa

Project: Inflation basket – Survey and Special project

Company: Netwerk24

Country: South Africa

Best news website

Project: Daily Maverick website

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: Mangeons bien

Company: Mangeons bien

Country: Tunisia

Project: A pan-African sports news environment to overcome poor web connection

Company: Sports Brief

Country: Nigeria

Best use of video

Project: Tribe One Dinokeng – Sony’s disastrous ‘Fyre Festival’

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: Faces of Summer

Company: Food For Mzansi Group

Country: South Africa

Project: Urban Oasis

Company: Media24 – News24

Country: South Africa

Best digital subscription initiative

Project: Maverick Insider Marketing

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: Farmer’s Inside Track

Company: Food For Mzansi Group

Country: South Africa

Best newsletter

Project: Money Cents

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: MarkLives

Company: Mark Lives Pty Ltd

Country: South Africa

Project: The Outlier

Company: Media Hack Collective

Country: South Africa

Best podcast

Project: Farmer’s Inside Track

Company: Food For Mzansi Group

Country: South Africa

Project: Health For Mzansi podcast

Company: Food For Mzansi Group

Country: South Africa

Project: Mayhem: A True Crime Podcast

Company: Media General

Country: Ghana

Best use of AI in a newsroom

Project: Implementation of Internal AI Policies in the Newsroom

Company: Briefly News

Country: South Africa

Project: Alice the AI presenter

Company: CITE

Country: Zimbabwe

Project: Daily Maverick Article Summaries

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Best fact-checking project

Project: Fighting disinformation in Nigeria’s 2023 election

Company: AFP Africa

Country: Nigeria

Project: Daily Maverick Fact-Check

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: Legit.ng Fact-Checking Project

Company: Legit.ng

Country: Nigeria

Best innovative digital product

Project: Mzansi Master Builders

Company: Food For Mzansi Group

Country: South Africa

Project: NileWell

Company: InfoNile – Water Journalists Africa

Country: Uganda

Project: Camino: From vlog series to bespoke walking tours

Company: Netwerk24

Country: South Africa