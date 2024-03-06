Industries

    Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa finalists

    9 Apr 2024
    9 Apr 2024
    The World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) Digital Media Awards Africa finalists have been announced.
    Source: © 123rf The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa finalists have been announced
    Source: © 123rf The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa finalists have been announced

    South Africa boasts 21 finalists overall, with Daily Maverick leading the way with seven entires followed by the Food For Mzansi Group with five entries and Netwerk24 with three and News24 with one, plus the two sharing an entry.

    The Wan-Ifra says, “The finalists exemplify excellence in creative products, digital revenue initiatives, data visualisation, and use of AI.”

    Winners will be announced on 16 April.

    All the finalists

    Best data visualistion

    Project: Between the Dam and the Sea
    Company: InfoNile – Water Journalists Africa
    Country: Uganda

    Project: Perfect Storm
    Company: Media Hack Collective
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Demensie – Die Groot Vergeet (Dementia: The Fading Echoes of the Mind)
    Company: Netwerk24
    Country: South Africa

    Best in audience engagement

    Project: Daily Maverick Sports Supporters Club
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Netwerk24 Smaakmaker-toekennings | Netwerk24 Influencer Awards
    Company: Media24, Netwerk24
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Inflation basket – Survey and Special project
    Company: Netwerk24
    Country: South Africa

    Best news website

    Project: Daily Maverick website
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Mangeons bien
    Company: Mangeons bien
    Country: Tunisia

    Project: A pan-African sports news environment to overcome poor web connection
    Company: Sports Brief
    Country: Nigeria

    Best use of video

    Project: Tribe One Dinokeng – Sony’s disastrous ‘Fyre Festival’
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Faces of Summer
    Company: Food For Mzansi Group
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Urban Oasis
    Company: Media24 – News24
    Country: South Africa

    Best digital subscription initiative

    Project: Maverick Insider Marketing
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Farmer’s Inside Track
    Company: Food For Mzansi Group
    Country: South Africa

    Best newsletter

    Project: Money Cents
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: MarkLives
    Company: Mark Lives Pty Ltd
    Country: South Africa

    Project: The Outlier
    Company: Media Hack Collective
    Country: South Africa

    Best podcast

    Project: Farmer’s Inside Track
    Company: Food For Mzansi Group
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Health For Mzansi podcast
    Company: Food For Mzansi Group
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Mayhem: A True Crime Podcast
    Company: Media General
    Country: Ghana

    Best use of AI in a newsroom

    Project: Implementation of Internal AI Policies in the Newsroom
    Company: Briefly News
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Alice the AI presenter
    Company: CITE
    Country: Zimbabwe

    Project: Daily Maverick Article Summaries
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Best fact-checking project

    Project: Fighting disinformation in Nigeria’s 2023 election
    Company: AFP Africa
    Country: Nigeria

    Project: Daily Maverick Fact-Check
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Legit.ng Fact-Checking Project
    Company: Legit.ng
    Country: Nigeria

    Best innovative digital product

    Project: Mzansi Master Builders
    Company: Food For Mzansi Group
    Country: South Africa

    Project: NileWell
    Company: InfoNile – Water Journalists Africa
    Country: Uganda

    Project: Camino: From vlog series to bespoke walking tours
    Company: Netwerk24
    Country: South Africa

    Let's do Biz