Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa finalists

South Africa boasts 21 finalists overall, with Daily Maverick leading the way with seven entires followed by the Food For Mzansi Group with five entries and Netwerk24 with three and News24 with one, plus the two sharing an entry.
The Wan-Ifra says, “The finalists exemplify excellence in creative products, digital revenue initiatives, data visualisation, and use of AI.”
Winners will be announced on 16 April.
Project: Between the Dam and the Sea
Company: InfoNile – Water Journalists Africa
Country: Uganda
Project: Perfect Storm
Company: Media Hack Collective
Country: South Africa
Project: Demensie – Die Groot Vergeet (Dementia: The Fading Echoes of the Mind)
Company: Netwerk24
Country: South Africa
Project: Daily Maverick Sports Supporters Club
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Netwerk24 Smaakmaker-toekennings | Netwerk24 Influencer Awards
Company: Media24, Netwerk24
Country: South Africa
Project: Inflation basket – Survey and Special project
Company: Netwerk24
Country: South Africa
Project: Daily Maverick website
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Mangeons bien
Company: Mangeons bien
Country: Tunisia
Project: A pan-African sports news environment to overcome poor web connection
Company: Sports Brief
Country: Nigeria
Project: Tribe One Dinokeng – Sony’s disastrous ‘Fyre Festival’
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Faces of Summer
Company: Food For Mzansi Group
Country: South Africa
Project: Urban Oasis
Company: Media24 – News24
Country: South Africa
Project: Maverick Insider Marketing
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Farmer’s Inside Track
Company: Food For Mzansi Group
Country: South Africa
Project: Money Cents
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: MarkLives
Company: Mark Lives Pty Ltd
Country: South Africa
Project: The Outlier
Company: Media Hack Collective
Country: South Africa
Project: Farmer’s Inside Track
Company: Food For Mzansi Group
Country: South Africa
Project: Health For Mzansi podcast
Company: Food For Mzansi Group
Country: South Africa
Project: Mayhem: A True Crime Podcast
Company: Media General
Country: Ghana
Project: Implementation of Internal AI Policies in the Newsroom
Company: Briefly News
Country: South Africa
Project: Alice the AI presenter
Company: CITE
Country: Zimbabwe
Project: Daily Maverick Article Summaries
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Fighting disinformation in Nigeria’s 2023 election
Company: AFP Africa
Country: Nigeria
Project: Daily Maverick Fact-Check
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Legit.ng Fact-Checking Project
Company: Legit.ng
Country: Nigeria
Project: Mzansi Master Builders
Company: Food For Mzansi Group
Country: South Africa
Project: NileWell
Company: InfoNile – Water Journalists Africa
Country: Uganda
Project: Camino: From vlog series to bespoke walking tours
Company: Netwerk24
Country: South Africa