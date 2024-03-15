The One Club announces date for Global Portfolio Night 2024

The One Club for Creativity has announced 24 October as the date for the 2024 edition of its long-running global Portfolio Night, with opportunities now available for agencies, brands, and creative organisations around the world to serve as city hosts.

Branding for Portfolio Night 2024 was created by Nana Rausch at Quick Honey, based in New York and Berlin.

Networking

Established in 2003, Portfolio Night is believed to be the world’s largest advertising portfolio review programme. This fast-paced evening of advice, networking and recruitment takes place in dozens of cities around the world on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry.

The programme is an important event in advertising because it serves as the gateway for young talent to enter the industry, enabling the best of the present — hundreds of renowned international creative directors — to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world.

Last year, Portfolio Night took place in 24 cities across 15 countries: Argentina (Buenos Aires), Brazil (São Paulo), Canada (Montreal and Toronto), Chile (Santiago), China (Shanghai), Czech Republic (Prague), Finland (Helsinki), France (Paris), Guatemala (Guatemala City), Italy (Milan), India (Mumbai and Pan-India online), Philippines (Manila), Portugal (Lisbon), Singapore, and US (Charleston, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, New York, and San Francisco).

Young talent

Portfolio Night has also become a tool for agencies in recruiting top young talent, providing a platform for recognition from local industry peers, and giving agencies a place on the global stage as the ad world tunes in to this one-of-a-kind event.

The programme includes Portfolio Night All-Stars, a weeklong virtual program where each city host selects one young creative in their market with the best portfolio to participate. These lucky All-Stars will work in global teams on a brief from a major brand, and attend seminars and recruiting sessions. At the end of the week, each team presents their pitch, with the winning Portfolio Night All-Stars flown to New York by The One Club for Creative Week 2025.

“Portfolio Night is the only event of its kind that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies and creative professionals to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors and technologists,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “We’re very grateful for the agencies and organizations who sign up to make this important event possible in their markets, and hope to expand the number of cities around the world who will participate this year.”

