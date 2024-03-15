Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Litha CommunicationsBrand InfluenceNewzroom AfrikaDMASATopco MediaIgnition GroupJoe PublicAFDABrandfundiRed & YellowPenquinMedia24 LifestyleLevergyYFM 99.2TLC Worldwide AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account


The One Club of Creativity Special Section

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    The One Club announces date for Global Portfolio Night 2024

    9 Apr 2024
    9 Apr 2024
    The One Club for Creativity has announced 24 October as the date for the 2024 edition of its long-running global Portfolio Night, with opportunities now available for agencies, brands, and creative organisations around the world to serve as city hosts.
    Branding for Portfolio Night 2024 was created by Nana Rausch at Quick Honey, based in New York and Berlin.
    Branding for Portfolio Night 2024 was created by Nana Rausch at Quick Honey, based in New York and Berlin.

    Networking

    Established in 2003, Portfolio Night is believed to be the world’s largest advertising portfolio review programme. This fast-paced evening of advice, networking and recruitment takes place in dozens of cities around the world on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry.

    The programme is an important event in advertising because it serves as the gateway for young talent to enter the industry, enabling the best of the present — hundreds of renowned international creative directors — to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world.

    14th Annual 'Where Are All The Black People' conference returns to New York
    14th Annual 'Where Are All The Black People' conference returns to New York

    15 Mar 2024

    Last year, Portfolio Night took place in 24 cities across 15 countries: Argentina (Buenos Aires), Brazil (São Paulo), Canada (Montreal and Toronto), Chile (Santiago), China (Shanghai), Czech Republic (Prague), Finland (Helsinki), France (Paris), Guatemala (Guatemala City), Italy (Milan), India (Mumbai and Pan-India online), Philippines (Manila), Portugal (Lisbon), Singapore, and US (Charleston, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, New York, and San Francisco).

    Young talent

    Portfolio Night has also become a tool for agencies in recruiting top young talent, providing a platform for recognition from local industry peers, and giving agencies a place on the global stage as the ad world tunes in to this one-of-a-kind event.

    The programme includes Portfolio Night All-Stars, a weeklong virtual program where each city host selects one young creative in their market with the best portfolio to participate. These lucky All-Stars will work in global teams on a brief from a major brand, and attend seminars and recruiting sessions. At the end of the week, each team presents their pitch, with the winning Portfolio Night All-Stars flown to New York by The One Club for Creative Week 2025.

    “Portfolio Night is the only event of its kind that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies and creative professionals to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors and technologists,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “We’re very grateful for the agencies and organizations who sign up to make this important event possible in their markets, and hope to expand the number of cities around the world who will participate this year.”

    Branding for Portfolio Night 2024 was created by Nana Rausch at Quick Honey, based in New York and Berlin.

    Read more: advertising, The One Club, talent, creatives, youth
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    JMPD cracks down on illegal advertising
    5 Apr 2024
    New appointments at The Odd Number set to further elevate creative output
    New appointments at The Odd Number set to further elevate creative output
    4 Apr 2024
    Roderick Laka, creative head of Art at Machine. Source: LinkedIn.
    Nigeria and South Africa represented in NYF Advertising Awards shortlist jury
    3 Apr 2024
    Assegai Awards 2024 season: Get ready to shine
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2024 season: Get ready to shine
    Exclusive: How to successfully market your brand with significant calendar days
    Exclusive: How to successfully market your brand with significant calendar days
     26 Mar 2024
    The third and final Warc Rankings has been released. Source: YouTube.
    Warc Effective 100: The world's most effective campaigns and companies
    25 Mar 2024
    The Loeries has revealed a new campaign. Source: Supplied.
    The Odd Number crafts a powerful campaign for Loeries 2024: This is Tough. So are You
    19 Mar 2024
    Carl Willoughby named chairperson of Creative Circle
    Carl Willoughby named chairperson of Creative Circle
     15 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz