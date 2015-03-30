Industries

    Issued by IAB South Africa
    The IAB South Africa Internet Advertising Revenue Report, conducted by PwC and more commonly known as the Online AdSpend Report, is a trusted resource that offers in-depth analysis and reliable data on digital investment trends in South Africa.
    Industry participation is crucial to ensuring the report delivers accurate data on the evolving digital advertising landscape.

    Make a difference by participating in this year’s short, anonymised online survey. Your insights will contribute to a comprehensive picture of market spend access platforms, channels and industry segments.

    Email moc.cwp@yevrus.bai_az for your copy of the survey.

    The 2023 IAB South Africa Internet Advertising Revenue Report, conducted by PwC (‘Online AdSpend Report’), is available to IAB South Africa members on the IAB portal. Participants of the 2023 report can access the report by contacting ten.asbai@eibbed. To become an IAB South Africa member, you can now easily sign up on our website.

    IAB South Africa
    The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital media and marketing industry within South Africa.

     30 Mar 2015
