It’s business as usual for The Body Shop South Africa with more stores ready for revamp

The Body Shop continues its mission to transform the customer experience with the opening of its latest Workshop store at Nicolway in Bryanston, Johannesburg. This transformation marks a significant step in the brand's commitment to enhancing customer experiences.

The Body Shop launches limited edition Bluebell and Yuzu ranges at newly revamped Nicolway workshop store

The newly revamped Nicolway Workshop store invites customers to immerse themselves in the world of The Body Shop, offering a sensory experience like no other. From sampling and touching to fully experiencing the 100% vegan, naturally efficacious, skin-loving products, this store is designed to delight Changemakers and beauty enthusiasts alike.

Refilwe Mashego, brand manager for The Body Shop South Africa says: "In recent time, we’ve made numerous references to Changemaking Beauty. And to many, the idea of 'changing the world' can seem distant. Our Workshop store launches aim to make this mission tangible. We aim to unite people, showing them the power of small changes that can benefit our customers, our communities, and our planet.”

“The Nicolway store opening signifies our commitment to the South African market, but most importantly, ongoing dialogues and mobilisation for change. We want to spark conversations, inspire action, and create a space where customers can enjoy our products while discussing important social issues. It's about having fun with our products and advocating for equality," says Mashego.

Customers can also enjoy free make up application at any of our stores nationwide. The Body Shop Workshop stores bring back the essence of the brand ethos, which encompasses community, planet and customer, inspiring and equipping changemakers with the new sustainably designed store concept.

This refurbishment is part of a broader initiative in South Africa, with eleven stores already rejuvenated to reflect The Body Shop's ethos of sustainability, cruelty-free beauty, and community engagement.

About the stores

The stores are all about recycling and reusing materials. They use 100% recycled countertops made from plastic that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill. Everything, from the reclaimed wood to the part-recycled plastic storage crates, is chosen to minimize the environmental impact. Even the facade is made of lightweight aluminium to reduce the store's carbon footprint.

Inside, you can try out The Body Shop’s products at the central sink area and experiment with make-up at the new make-up stand. You can also personalise gifts with ribbons and recyclable paper at the gifting station. If you’re feeling creative, you can decorate your refill bottle with free stickers.

Nicolway is fitted with upcycled and reclaimed materials including wood and plastic that were destined for landfill. Down to the lightweight aluminium facade. Our zero-waste packaging option is simple and convenient - Pop in, grab an aluminum bottle, refill, reuse, and repeat. The newly renovated The Body Shop store offers a fully interactive and joyful experience bar, where you explore products, share ideas, learn about the 100? vegan ingredients.

Destination refill

The Workshop stores offer refill stations where customers are encouraged to reuse their aluminium bottles. You can fill your bottle with any of your favourite shower gels. Need a refill? Simply bring back your clean bottle!

Additionally, the store offers recycling for tubs, tubes, and pots. Staff can assist in recycling these items, which are collected by local recycling partners. This way, the packaging is given a new life, making this simple act changemaking for the planet.

As The Body Shop continues to redefine beauty retailing, more refurbishments are on the horizon, with Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg next in line to experience the brand's innovative new store concepts.