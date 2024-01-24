Topco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024

According to Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, “It’s not an easy task to ensure that sustainable principles, practices, funding, and ESG goals are met and deliverables executed successfully, however, it continues to be critical that we evaluate and share best practices. We are working hard to successfully connect our audience with the right sustainability experts.”
The conference boasts an influential lineup of speakers including:
On Day 1, explore the holistic approach to corporate impact through the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.
On Day 2, join a keynote address on Global Governance by Bekele Debele, the programme leader for sustainable development and infrastructure in Southern Africa at the World Bank. It will explore how the UN SDGs, the targets of the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework, are revolutionising corporate practices.
On the final day of the conference, attendees can look forward to workshop-style engagement with conversations that explore the future of monitoring and reporting, focusing on achieving profitability with transparent sustainability.
The success of the conference is underpinned by strategic partnerships and collaborations with key industry players.
Fletcher adds: “We thank the generous support and commitment by our partners, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, bronze partners OMI Solutions (Pty) Ltd and The Spar Group (Ltd), showcase partners, the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA and CIMA), and Envision Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd; and our strategic partners including the UN Global Compact Network South Africa, Primedia Outdoor, Good Governance Africa, British Chamber of Business in South Africa and Women in Mining (WiMSA).”
The Future of Sustainability Conference is guaranteed to create a platform for meaningful engagement where best practices are shared and decision-makers can exchange ideas.
Take advantage of this unparalleled opportunity to engage with thought leaders, industry experts, and key stakeholders. Register now to secure your seat and be a part of the transformative dialogue shaping the future of sustainability.
Follow the conversation online to stay abreast of key updates:
For event inquiries please contact Thabiso M. Mohlabeng, marketing executive | az.oc.ocpot@gnebalhom.osibaht | 0860 009 590.