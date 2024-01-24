Topco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024

This year is set to be pivotal for global sustainability initiatives across all industries and Topco Media is committed to fostering robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference scheduled for 19 and 20 March 2024 in Johannesburg.

According to Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, “It’s not an easy task to ensure that sustainable principles, practices, funding, and ESG goals are met and deliverables executed successfully, however, it continues to be critical that we evaluate and share best practices. We are working hard to successfully connect our audience with the right sustainability experts.”

Featured speakers and decision-makers

The conference boasts an influential lineup of speakers including:

Bekele Debele, programme leader for sustainable development and infrastructure, Southern Africa, World Bank



Ayanda Ngcebetsha, data and AI director, Microsoft South Africa



Prajna Khanna, global head of sustainability and vice president, Prosus Group and Naspers Limited



Sharan Thirbennie Lal, Alexforbes representative at the United Nations Global Compact SDG Innovation Accelerator for Young Professionals



Shameela Soobramoney, CEO, National Business Initiative



Dr Phumelele Gama, head of the botany department, Nelson Mandela University

A sneak peek into key sessions

On Day 1, explore the holistic approach to corporate impact through the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

Discover how companies can contribute to communities, foster educational initiatives, and align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Delve into the evolving landscape of water management and learn about innovative strategies, technological advancements, and collaborative efforts aimed at ensuring water sustainability.



Unravel the intricate relationship between the future of business and sustainability thinking. Explore how businesses can align their strategies with broader societal and environmental goals through the powerful lens of the ESG framework.



Additionally, discover the pivotal role of mine restoration in addressing the environmental impacts of mining and promoting community well-being. Learn about successful mine rehabilitation and the importance of ongoing collaboration to achieve enduring biodiversity net gains.

On Day 2, join a keynote address on Global Governance by Bekele Debele, the programme leader for sustainable development and infrastructure in Southern Africa at the World Bank. It will explore how the UN SDGs, the targets of the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework, are revolutionising corporate practices.

Dive into employment sustainability and explore how small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) can strategically leverage AI as an enabling tool. Gain insights into innovative strategies to foster growth, resilience, and meaningful employment opportunities.



Discover the role of millennials and Gen Z in driving accountability and sustainability demands.



Explore the challenges impact investors face in achieving real impact and Africa's role in leading global standards.

On the final day of the conference, attendees can look forward to workshop-style engagement with conversations that explore the future of monitoring and reporting, focusing on achieving profitability with transparent sustainability.

Supported by Industry Partners

The success of the conference is underpinned by strategic partnerships and collaborations with key industry players.

Fletcher adds: “We thank the generous support and commitment by our partners, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, bronze partners OMI Solutions (Pty) Ltd and The Spar Group (Ltd), showcase partners, the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA and CIMA), and Envision Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd; and our strategic partners including the UN Global Compact Network South Africa, Primedia Outdoor, Good Governance Africa, British Chamber of Business in South Africa and Women in Mining (WiMSA).”

The Future of Sustainability Conference is guaranteed to create a platform for meaningful engagement where best practices are shared and decision-makers can exchange ideas.

