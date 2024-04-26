Tick all the X’s with Biz Content Feature Sponsorship

Biz Content Feature Sponsorship exceeds value excellence for client and partner brands wishing to align their brands leading industry topics via Bizcommunity’s platforms.

Experience 8X’s of Biz Content Feature Sponsorship:

1. Experience the Excitement

The excitement begins the minute you decide to align your brand with the Biz Content Feature that suits you, with multi-industry and multi-touchpoint experiences via your choice of:

Annual Content Features : Youth Month (June) and Women’s Month (August)



: Youth Month (June) and Women’s Month (August) Weekly or monthly Content Features : Orchids & Onions, Behind the Selfie and Behind the Brand



: Orchids & Onions, Behind the Selfie and Behind the Brand Bespoke Content Features: Any topics curated by dedicated editors to your brand specifications

View all Content Features

2. Exceeding Excellence and Expectations

Supporting issues and initiatives is not only for good business, but also for goodwill in your business community.

Exceeds expectations for business marketers in journalistic quality and pageviews



Exceeds goals with up to 30 articles published per Content Features

3. Exposure

Biz Content Feature Sponsorship ensures your brand is accessible via all the touchpoints:

Homepage, web, mobile and top story presence



Article branding



Special Section banners



Newsletter Feature boxes (Multi-industry)



Special Edition Content Feature Newsletters ( to our full database)



Social Media sharing

4. Exclusivity

One main sponsor per Content Feature



Sponsor branding appears on a multitude of topics and touchpoints



Exclusive association with thought leader content for the duration of the feature.

5. Extended Value

Take advantage of extended exposure on annual Biz Content Features Sponsorships or Event Sponsorships



Extended exposure ideal for driving prospects



Extend value for maximum SEO and shareability



Post-feature campaign reports quantify ROI for stakeholders

Click here to contact your Biz Sponsorship team standing by to advise or get in touch with our dedicated industry editors to discuss bespoke branded Content Features - only on Bizcommunity - your essential B2B news media in Africa.