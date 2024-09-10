The YES Top 35 Under 35 Awards - Celebrating 35 trail blazers shaping tomorrow today

To celebrate the determination, courage and creativity of South Africa’s young people, Daily Maverick is proud to partner with the Youth Employment Service (YES) for its inaugural YES Top 35 Under 35 Awards.

The awards are dedicated to spotlighting the outstanding achievements of YES Alumni who are making waves in their fields and creating impact.

YES is the largest 12-month, full-time youth employment programme in the South African economy, with a post-programme employment rate of about 45%. The programme has already injected R8.3bn into the economy through youth salaries alone, by partnering with some of South Africa’s top corporates.

South Africa, like many countries globally, grapples with the challenge of youth unemployment, while young South Africans bear the brunt of unemployment. The unemployment rate in the country among 15- to 24-year-olds is a shocking 60.8%, followed by 41.7% among 25- to 34-year-olds. Exposure to the workplace has far-reaching implications in addressing the scourge of youth unemployment.

The Top 35 Under 35 Awards aren’t just about recognition, but about propelling young leaders into a future of possibilities. The successful candidates will also be provided with career development and mentoring opportunities for one year.

In addition, Daily Maverick has launched a live online Youth Employment Hub to not only create awareness of the impact YES and its partners have made on youth unemployment and provide more insight on the Top 35 Under 35 candidates but also to serve as an ongoing resource on the critical issue of youth employability in South Africa.

The YES Top 35 Under 35 Awardees will be announced in an exclusive edition of Daily Maverick’s weekly DM168 newspaper in stores on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

DM168 is available at selected Checkers, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Spar, Exclusive Books and airport stores.



