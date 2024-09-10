Marketing & Media Newspapers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Tractor OutdoorHuman8Location BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBrand InfluenceDMASAKLADNA Brand ArchitectsMedia24Publicis Groupe AfricaDaily MaverickDentsuSME South AfricaRogerwilcoJuta and CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Newspapers Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The YES Top 35 Under 35 Awards - Celebrating 35 trail blazers shaping tomorrow today

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    10 Sep 2024
    10 Sep 2024
    To celebrate the determination, courage and creativity of South Africa’s young people, Daily Maverick is proud to partner with the Youth Employment Service (YES) for its inaugural YES Top 35 Under 35 Awards.
    The YES Top 35 Under 35 Awards - Celebrating 35 trail blazers shaping tomorrow today

    The awards are dedicated to spotlighting the outstanding achievements of YES Alumni who are making waves in their fields and creating impact. 

    YES is the largest 12-month, full-time youth employment programme in the South African economy, with a post-programme employment rate of about 45%. The programme has already injected R8.3bn into the economy through youth salaries alone, by partnering with some of South Africa’s top corporates. 

    South Africa, like many countries globally, grapples with the challenge of youth unemployment, while young South Africans bear the brunt of unemployment. The unemployment rate in the country among 15- to 24-year-olds is a shocking 60.8%, followed by 41.7% among 25- to 34-year-olds. Exposure to the workplace has far-reaching implications in addressing the scourge of youth unemployment. 

    The Top 35 Under 35 Awards aren’t just about recognition, but about propelling young leaders into a future of possibilities. The successful candidates will also be provided with career development and mentoring opportunities for one year. 

    In addition, Daily Maverick has launched a live online Youth Employment Hub to not only create awareness of the impact YES and its partners have made on youth unemployment and provide more insight on the Top 35 Under 35 candidates but also to serve as an ongoing resource on the critical issue of youth employability in South Africa.

    The YES Top 35 Under 35 Awardees will be announced in an exclusive edition of Daily Maverick’s weekly DM168 newspaper in stores on Saturday, 14 September 2024. 

    DM168 is available at selected Checkers, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Spar, Exclusive Books and airport stores.

    Read more: Daily Maverick, youth employment, Youth Employment Service
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz