    The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to take revellers by storm at the 2024 Rand Show

    Issued by Rand Show
    27 Mar 2024
    The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) continues to wow the crowds in its endeavour to showcase its capabilities at the annual Rand Show that will take place at Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, Gauteng Province from 28 March to 1 April 2024.
    This is the SANDF’s twentieth appearance at one of the country’s premier lifestyle, cultural and commercial exhibition, having been invited by the event organisers as a prominent feature to the show that draws thousands of holiday-makers to one of Mzansi’s historical township, Soweto.

    The military’s participation at this year’s show expands its public relations and communication blueprint where the community, especially young people will be engaged on programmes of the defence force and the constitutional mandate it is enjoined to execute.

    The SANDF’s participation in this year’s Rand Show sees a wide range of activities including: scintillating SA Navy Band performances, our intrinsic landward elements such as artillery, armour, infantry, engineers, signal, intelligence and support capabilities. It will also offer visitors a touch-and-feel experience on a variety of services from the SA Air Force, SA Navy and the full range of health-related demonstrations from the SA Military Health Service together with survival displays and deployable equipment by the SA Special Forces, and Military Police mobile client service centres. To complete a long list of SANDF notable participation at the show will be a set of live performances of the Court of Military Judge with accused appearing in that court.

    The Rand Show – the ultimate consumer lifestyle exhibition creates opportunities to benefit citizens and other stakeholders with mutual interaction with their Defence Force.

    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.

    Let's do Biz