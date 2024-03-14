Industries

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Herman Mashaba gives us insights into the ground work Action SA has done so far.

Herman Mashaba gives us insights into the ground work Action SA has done so far.

    The SABC and Rand Show team up to bring the event to everyone

    Issued by Rand Show
    14 Mar 2024
    14 Mar 2024
    The Rand Show is pleased to announce a new partnership with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). The public broadcaster has eagerly come on board for this year’s event, which takes place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec from 28 March to 1 April 2024. Regarded as one of the largest consumer exhibitions on the African continent, the 2024 Rand Show is lining up to be a feast of entertainment and shopping opportunities for its guests.
    Didi Okoro, head of sales Rand Show
    Didi Okoro, head of sales Rand Show

    Didi Okoro, head of sales for the Rand Show, has expressed her delight with the partnership, saying, “It has always been the Rand Show’s intention to be accessible to everyone. The partnership with the SABC will help make this more of a reality than ever before.

    The SABC is set to showcase the very best of South African television and radio at their stand and give Rand Show attendees a behind the scenes look at broadcasting and production. Our visitors can expect celebrities, hosts and entertainers from a number of SABC productions stopping by.”

    Okoro further said “We are really excited about what we have built for the Rand Show this year, and, as the broadcaster of the people, we know the SABC is the perfect partner to share this year’s spectacular event with everyone. We believe they will help us connect to a new generation of attendees and ensure the tradition continues to grow.”

    Mmoni Seapolelo - acting group executive corporate affairs and marketing
    Mmoni Seapolelo - acting group executive corporate affairs and marketing

    The SABC is equally pleased with the alliance between the two stalwarts of South African culture.

    Mmoni Seapolelo, acting SABC group executive: corporate affairs and marketing stated, “We are thrilled to be part of this great initiative and are committed to engaging with our audiences beyond traditional platforms. The collaboration with the Rand Show, presents an exciting opportunity for the SABC to interact with audiences and create experiential marketing opportunities for its platforms. The Rand Show’s proposition centres on giving SABC brands access to over 80,000 people over five days and our brands will immerse attendees with a captivating blend of entertainment, innovation, and discovery. From thrilling live performances to cutting-edge exhibitions, this expo promises an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.”

    For more information, please visit The Rand Show website.

    Purchase your Rand Show tickets - HERE

    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.

