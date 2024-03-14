The SABC and Rand Show team up to bring the event to everyone

Didi Okoro, head of sales Rand Show

Didi Okoro, head of sales for the Rand Show, has expressed her delight with the partnership, saying, “It has always been the Rand Show’s intention to be accessible to everyone. The partnership with the SABC will help make this more of a reality than ever before.

The SABC is set to showcase the very best of South African television and radio at their stand and give Rand Show attendees a behind the scenes look at broadcasting and production. Our visitors can expect celebrities, hosts and entertainers from a number of SABC productions stopping by.”

Okoro further said “We are really excited about what we have built for the Rand Show this year, and, as the broadcaster of the people, we know the SABC is the perfect partner to share this year’s spectacular event with everyone. We believe they will help us connect to a new generation of attendees and ensure the tradition continues to grow.”

Mmoni Seapolelo - acting group executive corporate affairs and marketing

The SABC is equally pleased with the alliance between the two stalwarts of South African culture.

Mmoni Seapolelo, acting SABC group executive: corporate affairs and marketing stated, “We are thrilled to be part of this great initiative and are committed to engaging with our audiences beyond traditional platforms. The collaboration with the Rand Show, presents an exciting opportunity for the SABC to interact with audiences and create experiential marketing opportunities for its platforms. The Rand Show’s proposition centres on giving SABC brands access to over 80,000 people over five days and our brands will immerse attendees with a captivating blend of entertainment, innovation, and discovery. From thrilling live performances to cutting-edge exhibitions, this expo promises an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.”

For more information, please visit The Rand Show website.

Purchase your Rand Show tickets - HERE

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/randshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rand_show_/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_KbLHNrRLytuW8QdtdHvxQ

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rand-show