US House passes bill that could force TikTok sale or ban

The bill states that ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of the popular social media platform, must sell its controlling stake within six months, or else the app will face prohibition in the the country.

Although the bill secured a strong majority in a bipartisan vote, it must still go through the Senate and receive presidential approval to be enacted into law.

Our CEO Shou Chew's response to the TikTok ban bill: pic.twitter.com/7AnDYOLD96 — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) March 13, 2024

TikTok CEO Shoul Zi Chew has also faced backlash in Senate for his nationality. Earlier this year, Senator Tom Cotton made headlines for repeatedly asking Chew about his citizenship.

“Over the last few years we have invested to keep your data safe and our platform free from outside manipulation. We have committed that we will continue to do so, this legislation if signed into law, will lead to a ban of TikTok in the United States,” said Chew in a video message.

“This bill gives more power to a handful of other social media companies, it will also take billions of dollars out of the pockets of creators and small businesses. It will put more than 300,000 American jobs at risk and it will take away your TikTok…”