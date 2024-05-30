The Q4 2023 Rams dataset set for release

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has announced the Q4 2023 radio audience measurement data (Rams) dataset spanning January 2022 to December 2023 is scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

Source: © Pixabay Pexels The BRC will release the Q4 2023 Rams dataset spanning January 2022 to December 2023 in the coming weeks

The dataset spans a comprehensive 24-month period.

Aligning the Crosstab dataset with R&F

As previously communicated through various updates and live sessions, the BRC is aligning the Crosstab dataset with the Reach & Frequency (R&F) dataset for consistency and enhanced analytical capability.

The R&F component is designed for campaign planning, media buying and ad booking purposes.

The Crosstab component should be used for strategic audience insights and analysis.

"Historically, the Crosstab dataset was a 12-month rolling, yesterday recall dataset, while the R&F dataset operated on a 24-month rolling, past-7-day (P7D) basis," says Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC.

"The Q4 2023 RAMS Amplify release will now standardise both the Crosstab and R&F datasets to a 24-month rolling, P7D view, ensuring coherence and uniformity,” adds Whitaker.

Timely data delivery

In its commitment to timely data delivery, the BRC will not be reworking the Q1, Q2, and Q3 2023 Crosstab datasets at this stage.

These datasets will remain available but will be updated to the 24-month rolling, P7D format in due course.

Consequently, comparisons or trend analyses between the Q4 2023 Crosstab release and earlier Crosstab datasets should be avoided until the conversion is complete.

The BRC strongly cautions against making comparisons between the different dataset formats, as these comparisons would incorrectly be comparing a 12-month rolling, yesterday recall dataset with a 24-month rolling, P7D dataset.

Any apparent increases or decreases when comparing the two datasets are not reflective of genuine audience shifts.

Accurate insights into audience changes will only be possible once the Q1, Q2, and Q3 2023 Crosstab datasets have been converted to the new format.

"Please consider the January 2022 to December 2023 dataset as a starting point until the earlier 2023 datasets have been updated," says Whitaker.

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation as we transition to this improved measurement framework. Should there be any questions or clarification, please do not hesitate to contact us."

The BRC is an independent non-profit industry body that provides objective and transparent audience data for the radio, television, marketing and advertising sectors, has announced an imminent major release updating their radio audience measurement data.