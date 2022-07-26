Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

YFM 99.2TLC Worldwide AfricaDentsuProvantagePenquinGagasi FMOFM RadioWetpaint AdvertisingBMi ResearchBroad MediaTopco MediaBizcommunity.comShift Social DevelopmentPrimedia BroadcastingUrban Brew StudiosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Radio News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Radio thriving in South Africa, says latest Rams data

    4 Apr 2024
    4 Apr 2024
    Radio is in a good place as the latest Radio Audience Measurement (Rams) data shows.
    Source: © Breakingpic Radio is in a good place as the latest Radio Audience Measurement (Rams) data shows says the BRC of SA
    Source: © Breakingpic Pexels Radio is in a good place as the latest Radio Audience Measurement (Rams) data shows says the BRC of SA

    The data highlights radio's continued strong reach and resonance in South Africa:

    • 75% of South Africans 15+ listen to radio weekly, with an average daily time spent listening of five hours and 12 minutes.

    • Radio scores well across all socio-economic groups.

    • Even as digital platforms grow, broadcast radio co-exists strongly, with 68% of social media users and 76% of music streamers being weekly radio listeners as well.

    • Commercial and public stations attract varied audiences, with many stations garnering over 1 million weekly listeners across languages like Zulu, Xhosa, Afrikaans, and English.

    "South Africa's radio landscape is incredibly vibrant with over 300 community and commercial stations broadcasting in 11 official languages across four distinct audience segments," says the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa’s (BRC) CEO, Gary Whitaker.

    "Radio's intimacy and local cultural connections enable it to thrive alongside new media. Stations like Ukhozi FM, Metro FM, and Umhlobo Wenene FM remain powerhouses with vast footprints even as digital behaviours advance,” he adds.

    Radio listening behaviours

    "Accurately measuring listening in this complex environment requires innovative methodologies and robust data integration,” explains Whitaker.

    Recently the BRC hosted Ian Garland of Milton Data, modeller of the new Rams Amplify Reach & Frequency data, to present the intrinsic nature of the model. Rams Amplify provides a comprehensive view into radio listening behaviours across the diverse South African market.

    The Rams Amplify model combines a high-quality CATI (Computer Aided Telephonic Interview) day-after-recall (DAR) survey as the core currency measurement with supplemental data sources.

    This hybrid approach captures both basic listening metrics and deeper insights.

    Source: © 123rf The Rams (Radio Audience Measurement) Amplify Reach & Frequency data has been released to the media and advertising industry
    Rams Amplify Reach & Frequency data released to industry

    8 Sep 2023

    A true single-source view of audio

    The plan is to construct a seven-day listener from a CATI-based DAR methodology by building a synthetic panel of listeners.

    While the CATI survey is the core of Rams Amplify, the BRC worked to incorporate other data sources to enrich insights. Its previously proposed MediaCell passive measurement panel was paused in October 2023 due to various challenges in deploying the app in certain segments.

    By skilfully fusing and modelling the CATI data, Rams Amplify data provides both robust ratings and rich insights.

    Advanced modelling starting with 73, 920 respondents and a 24-month database creates a virtual panel of 400,000+ respondents to allow for reliable analysis of listening by municipality, socio-economic segment, age and more.

    "We've created a best-in-class fused solution that combines the advantages of a high-quality phone survey with leading data science techniques," confirms Whitaker.

    "This allows us to deliver a true single-source view of audio alongside robust planning data for radio."

    Source: © 123rf Radio, as a medium, is still dominant and resilient
    Latest Rams show radio still dominant

    7 Jul 2023

    Exploring the role of radio in the audio space

    Going forward, the BRC will further enhance Rams Amplify with improvements such as a streamlined questionnaire, a crosstab database that is aligned with the planning database in that it too is a 7-day dataset and 24-months rolling, potential incorporation of online and face-to-face elements when gathering data and the inclusion of streaming listeners into the planning data.

    They also aim to examine opportunities beyond audience measurement such as fusing Rams Amplify with audio need-states.

    "With a solid core measurement now established, we can explore radio's role in the full audio landscape, including streaming, podcasting and more," says Whitaker.

    "Our goal is to provide an unparalleled understanding of how brands can best utilise audio to engage audiences across South Africa."

    See the full presentation and video here.

    Read more: RAMS, radio audiences, radio research, Broadcast Research Council of South Africa, BRC, Gary Whitaker, Ian Garland, Milton Data
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © pixander The 2023 TV Establishment Survey (ES) reveals significant shifts in South Africa's TV viewing landscape
    2023 TV Establishment Survey finds shifts in SA's TV landscape
    30 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa's new Television Establishment Survey found that 65.5% of viewers watch through a TV set only
    BRC updates TV Establishment Survey to reflect global trends
    14 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf The Rams (Radio Audience Measurement) Amplify Reach & Frequency data has been released to the media and advertising industry
    Rams Amplify Reach & Frequency data released to industry
    8 Sep 2023
    Source: © 123rf The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has commissioned a new Television Establishment Survey (ES) as well as other research
    BRC commissions television universe update and other research
    15 Aug 2023
    Source: © 123rf Radio, as a medium, is still dominant and resilient
    Latest Rams show radio still dominant
    7 Jul 2023
    Image supplied. The 5 FM 5 Drive team in Mossel Bay at a desalination plant on the Heritage Tour
    Behind the scenes with the 5FM 5 Drive Heritage Tour
    19 Sep 2022
    Source:
    The state of media inflation in South Africa
    16 Aug 2022
    Source: © Ron Lach
    Rams Amplify data review completed
    26 Jul 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz