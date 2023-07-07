Latest Rams show radio still dominant

“Radio holds a position of dominance within the media environment that is buoyant in an array of media formats,” says the BRC’s CEO, Gary Whitaker.
“However, the emergence of this array of media formats is changing the dynamics of the media environment.”
The top 3 collective media consumption:
In terms of overall collective media consumption, the act of "viewing" takes the lead with 86%, encompassing various forms such as free-to-air and satellite/subscription channels, video streaming, and TV streaming services.
Following closely behind is the "listening" collective, which includes radio, music streaming, and podcasts, accounting for 83% of media consumption.
The "internet" collective, consisting of social messaging and social media, takes the third spot with 81% with "reading" occupying the fourth position with 51%, including online newspaper or news sites, print newspapers, and magazines.
Historically, the 35- to 49-year-old demographic, comprising of 11.7 million people, are ardent radio listeners but are now increasing their video streaming. Younger listeners, in the 24-to-34-year age group, are increasing engagement with music streaming and podcasts within the listening cluster.
Radio listening amongst male audiences is strong at an almost 80% P7D (Past 7 Days) reach with a slight decline in female listeners.
Music still rates highly in the shows that people like to listen to.
Local news, weather, advice and traffic at 65.9%, 64.8%, 59.4% and 55.9 respectively indicate that localised content is still driving radio listenership.
“Radio, and the Rams data confirms, holds its strength as an information source, but the listening cluster as a whole is changing because of technology,” says Whitaker.
“Across the entire income and demographic spectrum, digital listening is on the rise but listening via terrestrial sources remains prevalent. Radio remains dominant and resilient.”
