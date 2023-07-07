Latest Rams show radio still dominant

Radio, as a medium, is still dominant and resilient says the latest Rams Amplify for the first quarter of 2023 from the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC).

“Radio holds a position of dominance within the media environment that is buoyant in an array of media formats,” says the BRC’s CEO, Gary Whitaker.

“However, the emergence of this array of media formats is changing the dynamics of the media environment.”

Top 3 collective media consumption

The top 3 collective media consumption:

The act of viewing In terms of overall collective media consumption, the act of "viewing" takes the lead with 86%, encompassing various forms such as free-to-air and satellite/subscription channels, video streaming, and TV streaming services. The act of listening Following closely behind is the "listening" collective, which includes radio, music streaming, and podcasts, accounting for 83% of media consumption. The internet collective The "internet" collective, consisting of social messaging and social media, takes the third spot with 81% with "reading" occupying the fourth position with 51%, including online newspaper or news sites, print newspapers, and magazines.

Demographics of radio

Age Historically, the 35- to 49-year-old demographic, comprising of 11.7 million people, are ardent radio listeners but are now increasing their video streaming. Younger listeners, in the 24-to-34-year age group, are increasing engagement with music streaming and podcasts within the listening cluster.

Gender Radio listening amongst male audiences is strong at an almost 80% P7D (Past 7 Days) reach with a slight decline in female listeners.

IncomeIn the middle- and upper-income brackets/ economically active population, radio is stronger, while there is a slightly lower reach for lower income individuals. What is interesting to note is that those segmentations that have a broader media repertoire tend to have a higher radio reach. This highlights and demonstrates radio’s popularity amongst a wide variety of media types.

Genre

Music still rates highly in the shows that people like to listen to.

Local news, weather, advice and traffic at 65.9%, 64.8%, 59.4% and 55.9 respectively indicate that localised content is still driving radio listenership.

“Radio, and the Rams data confirms, holds its strength as an information source, but the listening cluster as a whole is changing because of technology,” says Whitaker.

“Across the entire income and demographic spectrum, digital listening is on the rise but listening via terrestrial sources remains prevalent. Radio remains dominant and resilient.”

Radio Rams Amplify facts

More than 26.4 million South Africans, listen to the radio several times a week.



Almost a third of waking hours is spent listening to the radio.



Tuesdays and Wednesdays have the highest listening reach.



Listening only peaks once a day, on weekday mornings from 6:00 to 9:00, drive time.



At home remains the primary radio setting while listening in the car continues to grow.

Top Commercial Radio Stations for Q1 2023 (P7D)

Ukhozi FM – 7,597,000 listeners



Metro FM – 4,535,000 listeners



Umhlobo Wenene FM – 4,090,000 listeners



Lesedi FM – 3,597,000 listeners



Motsweding FM – 3,077 listeners

Top Community Radio Stations for Q1 2023 (P7D)

Gauteng: Jozi FM – 395,000 listeners



Eastern Cape: Alfred Nzo Community – 130,000 listeners



Free State: Motheo FM – 116,000 listeners



KwaZulu-Natal: Izwi LoMzansi 98.0 FM – 316,000 listeners



Limpopo: Vhembe 102.4/89.1 – 135,000 listeners



Mpumalanga: Nkomazi FM – 91,000 listeners



Northern Cape: Kurara FM – 93,000 listeners



Northwest: Mahikeng Community – 131,000 listeners



Western Cape: Voice of the Cape – 211,000 listeners

