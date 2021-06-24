Stars align for Penquin’s brand evolution as agency unveils new logo and corporate identify

This rebranding initiative reflects the agency’s commitment to delivering creative and strategic solutions that keep their clients competitive and relevant in the rapidly changing marketing landscape.

As a beacon of creativity and strategic insight, Penquin has long been recognised for its ability to craft compelling brand stories, ignite conversations, and generate impactful ideas across a multitude of media channels. Their approach is deeply rooted in thorough research, strategic planning, and a profound understanding of their clients' business goals, ensuring outcomes that not only resonate with target audiences but also drive tangible results.

A bold step forward

The decision to undergo a rebrand reflects Penquin's ambition to embody a more spirited, meaningful, and agile identity. "Our rebrand represents more than a visual transformation; it signifies our dedication to inspiring awesome, together, pushing our brand's presence further into the world with renewed vigour and purpose," says Ryan Nofal, Managing Director of Penquin. "This rebrand aligns seamlessly with our strategic direction, core values, and the essence of our brand manifesto. It's a declaration of our commitment to not just keeping pace with the industry but setting the standards for creativity, innovation, and excellence."

Inspired by the stars

The new logo draws inspiration from the stars, symbols of hope, guidance, and endless exploration possibilities. Sirius, the brightest star visible from both the evening and morning skies over Johannesburg, serves as the focal point of this inspiration. "The star motif in our new logo, with its five points reflecting our core brand values of being bold, creative, purposeful, accountable, and innovative, signifies our guiding light in the vast advertising universe," Nofal elaborates. "The open design elements and the strategic tilt correlating with Sirius's declination are nods to our openness to fresh ideas and our rootedness in Johannesburg, our home base from which we aim high and dream big."

Ready to illuminate the industry

With this rebrand, Penquin is set to continue its legacy as the creators of brand stories and the architects of conversations that matter. The agency's revamped identity is not just a change in visuals but a renewed commitment to pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and delivering solutions that inspire and captivate.

Penquin's unveiling of its new logo and corporate identity is more than a visual makeover; it's a renewed pledge to foster creativity, strategic innovation, and collaborative success in an ever-evolving digital landscape. As they turn the page to this fresh chapter, Penquin is eager to reinforce its position as a leader in integrated marketing solutions, ready to navigate the challenges of tomorrow while illuminating the possibilities that lie ahead for their clients and the industry.