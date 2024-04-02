Industries

Digital Company news South Africa

    Lebohang Luvuno assumes role as general manager for Dentsu Creative, Johannesburg

    Issued by Dentsu
    2 Apr 2024
    Dentsu Creative, proudly announces the appointment of Lebohang Luvuno as the general manager for its Johannesburg office. With an impressive career spanning 15 years in advertising, Lebohang brings a wealth of experience and a passion for brand and people growth. Throughout her career, Lebohang has cultivated invaluable expertise working with esteemed clients such as SABC, Tiger Brands, Builders, Anglo-American and Standard Bank.
    Lebohang Luvuno
    Lebohang Luvuno

    Her dedication to fostering growth for both brands and individuals has solidified her reputation as a dynamic leader in the advertising industry.

    Central to Lebohang’s philosophy is the belief that relationships are paramount to success – whether it be nurturing client partnerships, empowering team members, or driving business growth. She firmly advocates that in the right environment, seeds of potential flourish into remarkable achievements.

    Natalie Wilson, managing director of Dentsu Creative South Africa, expresses enthusiasm about Lebohang's appointment, stating, “Lebo joining Dentsu Creative marks a key growth point for our Johannesburg office. Having onboarded several new large-scale clients in recent months, and with more prospective growth to come, Lebo’s appointment further strengthens our team and our offering.”

    Lebohang Luvuno’s leadership promises to propel Dentsu Creative Johannesburg to new heights, reinforcing the agency's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled client service.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

