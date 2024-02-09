Publicis Groupe Africa celebrates 17 finalists at the New Gen Awards 2024

Publicis Groupe Africa is thrilled to announce that our agencies have 17 finalists across multiple categories at the New Gen Awards 2024. This recognition underscores the creativity, innovation, and technical excellence of our teams, reinforcing our commitment to delivering groundbreaking work in digital marketing.

Now in their 12th year, the New Gen Awards continue to honour excellence in digital marketing through the corporate, agency and student categories. Publicis Groupe Africa's agency finalists, including Saatchi & Saatchi, LePub, Machine_, Zenith, ARC, and Digitas Liquorice, have been recognised for their groundbreaking work that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in digital marketing.

"These nominations are a testament to the exceptional talent within our Groupe, and the dedication of our teams to not only meet but exceed client expectations in the ever-evolving digital space." says Pete Little, chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Africa.

Shortlisted work across agencies

Saatchi & Saatchi

Best Online Competition: Mondelēz, Oreo Our Way



Most Innovative Use of Social Media and Digital Media: Mondelēz, Oreo Our Way



Best Community Engagement Award: Mondelēz, Oreo Our Way

LePub

Most Innovative Gamification Campaign: Heineken Beverages, Klipdrift. Go For Gold.



Best Integrated Marketing Campaign: Heineken Beverages, Extreme Move Mzansi

Machine_

Blogging Excellence: Sanlam Reality, Content at the Speed of Culture



Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency: Coty Rimmel, Beauty in Real Time



Best Marketing Automation Campaign: Sanlam Money Saver, Earth Hour – a Small Switch, a Big Difference



Best Online Magazine Newspaper: Nutun Ngage, Making AI Meaningful



Best Online Magazine Newspaper: Sanlam Connect, Accelerate Speed



Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency: Sasko, The Taste of Freedom



Best Online Newsletter: Sanlam Money Saver, Earth Hour – a Small Switch, a Big Difference

Zenith and Machine_

Excellence in Content Marketing: Coty Rimmel, Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Launch



Best Use of Technical Innovation: Coty Rimmel, Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Launch



Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency: Coty Rimmel, Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Launch

ARC

Best Email Marketing Campaign by a Corporate: Telesure Investment Holdings, 1st for Women Spreading Safety

Digitas Liquorice

Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency: Retail Cloud, Retail Cloud

Driving innovation and excellence

"The New Gen Awards are not just a recognition of our success, but a reflection of our ability to continuously evolve and adapt in a fast-paced digital world," continues Pete Little. "Our teams have shown that creativity paired with data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology can produce results that not only achieve business objectives but also resonate deeply with audiences."

Publicis Groupe Africa remains committed to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing, and we look forward to the awards ceremony.



