Publicis Groupe Africa celebrates 17 finalists at the New Gen Awards 2024
Now in their 12th year, the New Gen Awards continue to honour excellence in digital marketing through the corporate, agency and student categories. Publicis Groupe Africa's agency finalists, including Saatchi & Saatchi, LePub, Machine_, Zenith, ARC, and Digitas Liquorice, have been recognised for their groundbreaking work that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in digital marketing.
"These nominations are a testament to the exceptional talent within our Groupe, and the dedication of our teams to not only meet but exceed client expectations in the ever-evolving digital space." says Pete Little, chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Africa.
Shortlisted work across agencies
Saatchi & Saatchi
Best Online Competition: Mondelēz, Oreo Our Way
Most Innovative Use of Social Media and Digital Media: Mondelēz, Oreo Our Way
Best Community Engagement Award: Mondelēz, Oreo Our Way
LePub
Most Innovative Gamification Campaign: Heineken Beverages, Klipdrift. Go For Gold.
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign: Heineken Beverages, Extreme Move Mzansi
Machine_
Blogging Excellence: Sanlam Reality, Content at the Speed of Culture
Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency: Coty Rimmel, Beauty in Real Time
Best Marketing Automation Campaign: Sanlam Money Saver, Earth Hour – a Small Switch, a Big Difference
Best Online Magazine Newspaper: Nutun Ngage, Making AI Meaningful
Best Online Magazine Newspaper: Sanlam Connect, Accelerate Speed
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency: Sasko, The Taste of Freedom
Best Online Newsletter: Sanlam Money Saver, Earth Hour – a Small Switch, a Big Difference
Zenith and Machine_
Excellence in Content Marketing: Coty Rimmel, Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Launch
Best Use of Technical Innovation: Coty Rimmel, Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Launch
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency: Coty Rimmel, Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Launch
ARC
- Best Email Marketing Campaign by a Corporate: Telesure Investment Holdings, 1st for Women Spreading Safety
Digitas Liquorice
- Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency: Retail Cloud, Retail Cloud
Driving innovation and excellence
"The New Gen Awards are not just a recognition of our success, but a reflection of our ability to continuously evolve and adapt in a fast-paced digital world," continues Pete Little. "Our teams have shown that creativity paired with data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology can produce results that not only achieve business objectives but also resonate deeply with audiences."
Publicis Groupe Africa remains committed to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing, and we look forward to the awards ceremony.
