Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Media24Publicis Groupe AfricaDaily MaverickDentsuSME South AfricaRogerwilcoJuta and CompanyTractor OutdoorJNPRBusiness and Arts South AfricaKantarBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingRed & YellowOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Publicis Groupe Africa celebrates 17 finalists at the New Gen Awards 2024

    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    9 Sep 2024
    9 Sep 2024
    Publicis Groupe Africa is thrilled to announce that our agencies have 17 finalists across multiple categories at the New Gen Awards 2024. This recognition underscores the creativity, innovation, and technical excellence of our teams, reinforcing our commitment to delivering groundbreaking work in digital marketing.
    Publicis Groupe Africa celebrates 17 finalists at the New Gen Awards 2024

    Now in their 12th year, the New Gen Awards continue to honour excellence in digital marketing through the corporate, agency and student categories. Publicis Groupe Africa's agency finalists, including Saatchi & Saatchi, LePub, Machine_, Zenith, ARC, and Digitas Liquorice, have been recognised for their groundbreaking work that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in digital marketing.

    "These nominations are a testament to the exceptional talent within our Groupe, and the dedication of our teams to not only meet but exceed client expectations in the ever-evolving digital space." says Pete Little, chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Africa.

    Shortlisted work across agencies

    Saatchi & Saatchi

    • Best Online Competition: Mondelēz, Oreo Our Way

    • Most Innovative Use of Social Media and Digital Media: Mondelēz, Oreo Our Way

    • Best Community Engagement Award: Mondelēz, Oreo Our Way

    LePub

    • Most Innovative Gamification Campaign: Heineken Beverages, Klipdrift. Go For Gold.

    • Best Integrated Marketing Campaign: Heineken Beverages, Extreme Move Mzansi

    Machine_

    • Blogging Excellence: Sanlam Reality, Content at the Speed of Culture

    • Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency: Coty Rimmel, Beauty in Real Time

    • Best Marketing Automation Campaign: Sanlam Money Saver, Earth Hour – a Small Switch, a Big Difference

    • Best Online Magazine Newspaper: Nutun Ngage, Making AI Meaningful

    • Best Online Magazine Newspaper: Sanlam Connect, Accelerate Speed

    • Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency: Sasko, The Taste of Freedom

    • Best Online Newsletter: Sanlam Money Saver, Earth Hour – a Small Switch, a Big Difference

    Zenith and Machine_

    • Excellence in Content Marketing: Coty Rimmel, Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Launch

    • Best Use of Technical Innovation: Coty Rimmel, Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Launch

    • Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency: Coty Rimmel, Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation Launch

    ARC

    • Best Email Marketing Campaign by a Corporate: Telesure Investment Holdings, 1st for Women Spreading Safety

    Digitas Liquorice

    • Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency: Retail Cloud, Retail Cloud

    Driving innovation and excellence

    "The New Gen Awards are not just a recognition of our success, but a reflection of our ability to continuously evolve and adapt in a fast-paced digital world," continues Pete Little. "Our teams have shown that creativity paired with data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology can produce results that not only achieve business objectives but also resonate deeply with audiences."

    Publicis Groupe Africa remains committed to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing, and we look forward to the awards ceremony.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz