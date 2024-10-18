Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    PR Worx's Madelain Roscher: 23 lessons learnt over 23 years

    Madelain RoscherBy Madelain Roscher
    18 Oct 2024
    18 Oct 2024
    As PR Worx marks 23 years in the game, I’ve learned some hard-won lessons that have shaped the agency and simultaneously pushed boundaries in the communications world.
    With PR Worx turning 23 this year, Madelain Roscher, CEO of the PR firm gives 23 lessons the agency has learnt through this period (Image supplied)
    With PR Worx turning 23 this year, Madelain Roscher, CEO of the PR firm gives 23 lessons the agency has learnt through this period (Image supplied)

    From navigating setbacks to seizing big wins, these insights are designed to help entrepreneurs level up and rethink how they approach their work, their relationships, and their growth.

    1. Know your worth

      If you’re a premium provider, steer clear of budget clients. If you operate in the budget space, don’t stretch yourself too thin. Play to your strengths and never allow clients to undervalue your expertise. Remember, you’re being paid for the impact you deliver, not just the consulting time.

    2. Manifest your dreams

      Visualise your success, share your goals with your team, and stay focused until you achieve them. Setting goals is just the beginning - consistent accountability and relentless work transform vision into reality.

    3. Lead with faith

      Never shy away from the beliefs that ground you. Stay true to your values - it earns respect and shows clients that your authenticity and conviction are non-negotiable.

    4. Show tolerance

      You can lead with conviction and authenticity in your beliefs while also respecting and engaging with clients who may hold different views, provided those differences don’t fundamentally undermine your core values or the quality of your work. It’s about finding common ground through mutual respect.

    5. Elevate others

      Freely share your experiences. Reach out to businesses or groups in need, offer advice, and use industry knowledge and connections to raise others up. Someone you help today may help you tomorrow.

    6. Show gratitude

      No matter how hard you’ve worked for something, be thankful. Appreciate what others do for you too. Gratitude shows humility and makes you more approachable.

    7. Pursue awards

      Awards aren’t just about prestige - they’re a testament to the value you bring, for you and your clients. Industry recognition reflects the impact of your work and shows clients that partnering with you elevates their brand too. Awards signal credibility and expertise.

    8. Self-promote, don’t grandstand

      Share your achievements confidently, and let your work speak for itself. Use social media to showcase your expertise, to educate and engage, rather than to show off.

    9. Hire the best

      Hire according to talent and competence, but don’t underestimate the value of promoting your members’ qualifications, experience, and achievements. Clients want to know that you employ the best to represent their brands.

    10. Don’t shy away from conflict

      Address issues promptly and respectfully. Avoiding friction often escalates problems instead of resolving them. Approach conflicts as opportunities for growth, and remember that healthy disagreement can lead to innovation.

    11. Don’t fear dropping clients

      ‘Firing’ clients when they’re no longer a good fit is terrifying, but your reputation and company stability are worth more than a single big-ticket client.

    12. Communicate clearly

      Don’t be vague or leave anything open to interpretation. Use straightforward language, provide the context where necessary, and encourage questions for clarity.

    13. Adapt your messaging

      Tailor your communication to suit your audience. Flexibility in your messaging promotes understanding, makes interactions more effective, and leaves a lasting impression.

    14. Know the power of no

      Master saying no to unreasonable requests. Stand your ground, be assertive, provide an explanation, and seek alternative solutions with your clients to build a win-win relationship.

    15. Take on alternative work

      Trade exchanges can be a smart financial move. Offering services to clients with limited budgets in exchange for access to their network or promotions can fuel growth. Your work gains visibility, while they get the expertise they need, creating opportunities that can lead to new, paying clients and partnerships.

    16. Fuse marketing and PR effortsMarketing sells, PR builds trust. Together, they’re unstoppable. Align them, and you’ll amplify your brand, boost visibility, and drive results. One fuels the other—don’t separate them.

    17. Stick to the truth

      Never lie, withhold difficult information, or spin the facts, and you’ll never worry about dropping the façade, because there won’t be one to begin with.

    18. Guard your tongue

      Once something’s shared online, it could be there forever. Choose your words wisely and speak from a place of compassion rather than anger, even when no one’s filming.

    19. Stay informed

      Make a habit of keeping up with industry news, encourage your team to continue learning, and share insights with them. Staying informed empowers you to make better decisions and offer relevant advice.

    20. Invest in yourself

      Seek personal and professional development. Study, attend workshops, dive into inspiring books, and sharpen your skills. The more you invest in yourself, the greater the value you provide to others.

    21. Set boundaries

      Limit overlap between work and your personal life. Your team will follow your lead but need to switch off, the same as you – so, rest responsibly.

    22. Establish networks

      Attend industry events, join forums, network, and engage with your peers to build relationships with people from all walks of life – you never know who you’ll need down the line.

    23. Be resourceful

      Learn to maximise what you have – necessity is the mother of invention. A small budget is an opportunity to try something new and surprise everyone with your ingenuity.

    Ultimately, what it all comes down to is being authentically you, breaking barriers every step you take, and bringing other along as you climb your way to success. Don’t be afraid to risk it all, and reach out to others in your field when you need a push.

    About Madelain Roscher

    Described as a Public Relations (PR) guru by her peers, Madelain Roscher is the CEO of PR Worx, a full-service marketing-communications agency, which she established in 2001. With 22 years' in-depth industry experience based on an impressive consulting and corporate career, the firm has achieved remarkable successes under her leadership.
