PR Worx's Madelain Roscher: 23 lessons learnt over 23 years

With PR Worx turning 23 this year, Madelain Roscher, CEO of the PR firm gives 23 lessons the agency has learnt through this period (Image supplied)

From navigating setbacks to seizing big wins, these insights are designed to help entrepreneurs level up and rethink how they approach their work, their relationships, and their growth.

Know your worth If you’re a premium provider, steer clear of budget clients. If you operate in the budget space, don’t stretch yourself too thin. Play to your strengths and never allow clients to undervalue your expertise. Remember, you’re being paid for the impact you deliver, not just the consulting time.

Manifest your dreams Visualise your success, share your goals with your team, and stay focused until you achieve them. Setting goals is just the beginning - consistent accountability and relentless work transform vision into reality.

Lead with faith Never shy away from the beliefs that ground you. Stay true to your values - it earns respect and shows clients that your authenticity and conviction are non-negotiable.

Show tolerance You can lead with conviction and authenticity in your beliefs while also respecting and engaging with clients who may hold different views, provided those differences don’t fundamentally undermine your core values or the quality of your work. It’s about finding common ground through mutual respect.

Elevate others Freely share your experiences. Reach out to businesses or groups in need, offer advice, and use industry knowledge and connections to raise others up. Someone you help today may help you tomorrow.

Show gratitude No matter how hard you’ve worked for something, be thankful. Appreciate what others do for you too. Gratitude shows humility and makes you more approachable.

Pursue awards Awards aren’t just about prestige - they’re a testament to the value you bring, for you and your clients. Industry recognition reflects the impact of your work and shows clients that partnering with you elevates their brand too. Awards signal credibility and expertise.

Self-promote, don’t grandstand Share your achievements confidently, and let your work speak for itself. Use social media to showcase your expertise, to educate and engage, rather than to show off.

Hire the best Hire according to talent and competence, but don’t underestimate the value of promoting your members’ qualifications, experience, and achievements. Clients want to know that you employ the best to represent their brands.

Don’t shy away from conflict Address issues promptly and respectfully. Avoiding friction often escalates problems instead of resolving them. Approach conflicts as opportunities for growth, and remember that healthy disagreement can lead to innovation.

Don’t fear dropping clients ‘Firing’ clients when they’re no longer a good fit is terrifying, but your reputation and company stability are worth more than a single big-ticket client.

Communicate clearly Don’t be vague or leave anything open to interpretation. Use straightforward language, provide the context where necessary, and encourage questions for clarity.

Adapt your messaging Tailor your communication to suit your audience. Flexibility in your messaging promotes understanding, makes interactions more effective, and leaves a lasting impression.

Know the power of no Master saying no to unreasonable requests. Stand your ground, be assertive, provide an explanation, and seek alternative solutions with your clients to build a win-win relationship.

Take on alternative work Trade exchanges can be a smart financial move. Offering services to clients with limited budgets in exchange for access to their network or promotions can fuel growth. Your work gains visibility, while they get the expertise they need, creating opportunities that can lead to new, paying clients and partnerships.

Fuse marketing and PR effortsMarketing sells, PR builds trust. Together, they’re unstoppable. Align them, and you’ll amplify your brand, boost visibility, and drive results. One fuels the other—don’t separate them.

Stick to the truth Never lie, withhold difficult information, or spin the facts, and you’ll never worry about dropping the façade, because there won’t be one to begin with.

Guard your tongue Once something’s shared online, it could be there forever. Choose your words wisely and speak from a place of compassion rather than anger, even when no one’s filming.

Stay informed Make a habit of keeping up with industry news, encourage your team to continue learning, and share insights with them. Staying informed empowers you to make better decisions and offer relevant advice.

Invest in yourself Seek personal and professional development. Study, attend workshops, dive into inspiring books, and sharpen your skills. The more you invest in yourself, the greater the value you provide to others.

Set boundaries Limit overlap between work and your personal life. Your team will follow your lead but need to switch off, the same as you – so, rest responsibly.

Establish networks Attend industry events, join forums, network, and engage with your peers to build relationships with people from all walks of life – you never know who you’ll need down the line.