    Outsurance announces partnership with South African Schools Netball

    Issued by Provantage
    3 Apr 2024
    3 Apr 2024
    Outsurance is proud to announce their partnership with South African Schools Netball (SASN), in sponsoring the attire of approximately 3,000 nationally accredited umpires while officiating netball matches.
    Outsurance announces partnership with South African Schools Netball

    "I’m very excited about this partnership," says Carl Louw, chief marketing officer at Outsurance. "We’ve always taken our commitment to youth development and community engagement very seriously. Sport plays a huge role in fostering teamwork and leadership among young people and creates a massive sense of belonging."

    Louw says that when Provantage Sport, the agents for SASN, presented this sponsorship opportunity to Outsurance, the proposal was met with overwhelming support: "As a sports-loving brand, this partnership provides us with the perfect opportunity to actively support and grow the local schools sports scene while also giving back to the youth and the community. It’s an absolute honour to have the OUTsurance logo featured on the SA Schools Netball umpire kit."

    Di Woolley, president of South African Schools Netball, is equally excited: "Teaming up with Outsurance is a big deal for us. It helps us make school netball even better, showing how important umpires are for fair play and keeping things running smoothly. We are immensely grateful for their support and excited about the positive impact it will have on our sport."

    "Provantage Sport is fully committed to school sports and we’re excited at the prospect of this partnership delivering immense value to all," says Provantage Sport managing director, Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi.

    In 2015, Outsurance became the official partner to the senior South African Rugby Referees, offering essential financial support to maintain and improve the high standard required by the sport at a professional level. This initiative was extended in 2019 to include school and club referees.

    South African School Netball umpires will be wearing the new kit from the start of the 2024 season. Qualifying Umpires are encouraged to contact their provincial Umpires Convenor for any queries relating to the official SASN umpire kit.

    Please visit www.saschoolsnetball.co.za for more information on SA Schools Netball and the annual events calendar.

    Outsurance and Outsurance Life are licensed insurers and FSPs.

    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.

