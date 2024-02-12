Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comShift Social DevelopmentLGBataMpactBidvest MobilityGfK – An NIQ CompanyScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Exhibitions & Events News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Organic and Natural Products Expo makes Cape debut this April

    3 Apr 2024
    3 Apr 2024
    The Organic and Natural Products Expo is set to hit the shores of Cape Town for the first time, from 26-28 April 2024 at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town (CTICC).
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Following the unprecedented impact of the ‘bigger, better’ 2023 Johannesburg show, an expo in Cape Town had to be the next step,” says event organiser John Thomson.

    More than 500 trade visitors have reportedly registered and about 100 exhibitors are set to take part in one of the country’s premier lifestyle shows.

    Show sponsor Standard Bank will host the SMME Showcase Pavilion, to throw light on the business potential of SMMEs as innovators, entrepreneurs and real contributors to the economy. The Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) has taken 28 stands as a show of support for SMME growth.

    The official Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency for the Western Cape (Wesgro) with interests in agro-processing, has shown support for the expo.

    “With Wesgro accounting for almost half of the country’s agricultural exports, its role in the Western Cape economy is highly valued and respected and we are thrilled to have them on board,” says Thomson.

    “We are strongly aligned in terms of agricultural beneficiation and marketing export-quality goods sourced from home-grown raw materials and our expo showcases these opportunities,” Thomson adds.

    The Organic and Natural Products Expo is endorsed by industry stakeholders such as The South African Organic Sector Organisation and the Health Products Association, among others.

    The Expo has wide appeal across age and lifestyle choices, with exhibits on products for health, home, body and beauty, baby and kids, food and beverages and general lifestyle.

    For more, go to https://www.organicandnaturalportal.com/expo/

    Read more: Standard Bank, John Thomson, Wesgro, Seda, Small Enterprise Development Agency
    NextOptions

    Related

    Why top South African companies sponsor Business Talk
    Broad MediaWhy top South African companies sponsor Business Talk
    Wesgro unveils With Love from the Locals to boost domestic tourism in the WCape
    Wesgro unveils With Love from the Locals to boost domestic tourism in the WCape
    25 Mar 2024
    Source: Tania Joffe, chief executive officer of Unu Health.
    Digital health: The new currency of happiness in South Africa
    25 Mar 2024
    Global Money Week Special: Setting financial goals is a WalletWise way to staying ahead in 2024
    Matte BLKGlobal Money Week Special: Setting financial goals is a WalletWise way to staying ahead in 2024
    BNPL startup Float secures R208m funding from Standard Bank
    BNPL startup Float secures R208m funding from Standard Bank
    20 Mar 2024
    R300m funding boost for local car subscription startup Planet42
    R300m funding boost for local car subscription startup Planet42
    12 Mar 2024
    5 key trends for air travel in 2024
    5 key trends for air travel in 2024
     13 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied. Pierre Romagny, partner, Financial Services at Oliver Wyman in South Africa.
    South African banks must be lauded for their globally recognised digital innovation
     12 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz