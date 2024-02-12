Organic and Natural Products Expo makes Cape debut this April

The Organic and Natural Products Expo is set to hit the shores of Cape Town for the first time, from 26-28 April 2024 at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town (CTICC).

Image supplied

“Following the unprecedented impact of the ‘bigger, better’ 2023 Johannesburg show, an expo in Cape Town had to be the next step,” says event organiser John Thomson.

More than 500 trade visitors have reportedly registered and about 100 exhibitors are set to take part in one of the country’s premier lifestyle shows.

Show sponsor Standard Bank will host the SMME Showcase Pavilion, to throw light on the business potential of SMMEs as innovators, entrepreneurs and real contributors to the economy. The Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) has taken 28 stands as a show of support for SMME growth.

The official Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency for the Western Cape (Wesgro) with interests in agro-processing, has shown support for the expo.

“With Wesgro accounting for almost half of the country’s agricultural exports, its role in the Western Cape economy is highly valued and respected and we are thrilled to have them on board,” says Thomson.

“We are strongly aligned in terms of agricultural beneficiation and marketing export-quality goods sourced from home-grown raw materials and our expo showcases these opportunities,” Thomson adds.

The Organic and Natural Products Expo is endorsed by industry stakeholders such as The South African Organic Sector Organisation and the Health Products Association, among others.

The Expo has wide appeal across age and lifestyle choices, with exhibits on products for health, home, body and beauty, baby and kids, food and beverages and general lifestyle.

For more, go to https://www.organicandnaturalportal.com/expo/