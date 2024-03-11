Industries

    Oppenheimer triumphs at the 2024 Academy Awards

    Evan-Lee Courie
    11 Mar 2024
    11 Mar 2024
    The biggest night in Hollywood has finally come and gone. The 2024 Academy Awards took place on Sunday, 10 March 2024, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 96th Academy Awards, a ceremony honouring excellence in cinematic achievements for some of the past year's biggest films.
    Source: www.hollywoodreporter.com

    Cillian Murphy was named best actor for his performance in Oppenheimer, beating out Paul Giamatti (Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), with Robert Downey Jr earning the Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer, beating Robert De Niro and Ryan Gosling.

    Murphy, winning his first Oscar from his first nomination, is also the first ever Irish-born winner in his category. “I’m a little overwhelmed,” he said before dedicating his award “to the peacemakers everywhere”.

    Seven years after winning for La La Land, Emma Stone earned her second Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things. Stone’s win was one of four victories for Poor Things, which also earned statuettes in several technical categories.

    Da’vine Joy Randolph earned Best Supporting Actress for her role as a grieving cafeteria manager grappling with the death of her son in The Holdovers.

    Billie Eilish made history, becoming the youngest two-time Oscar recipient at age 22 after winning best song for her Barbie ballad What Was I Made For? She co-wrote the song with her brother, Finneas O’Connell — the pair previously won for writing the theme to 2021’s No Time to Die.

    All the 2024 Academy Award nominations
    All the 2024 Academy Award nominations

    24 Jan 2024

    Here are all the winners...

    Best Picture

    Oppenheimer

    Best Actor in a Leading Role

    Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

    Best Actress in a Leading Role

    Emma Stone, Poor Things

    Best Sirector

    Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

    Best Supporting Actor

    Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

    Best Supporting Actress

    Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

    Best Adapted Screenplay

    American Fiction

    Best Original Screenplay

    Anatomy of a Fall

    Best Animated Featured Film

    The Boy and the Heron

    Best Animated Short

    War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

    Best International Feature

    The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

    Best Documentary Feature

    20 Days in Mariupol

    Best Documentary Short

    The Last Repair Shop

    Best Original Score

    Oppenheimer

    Best Original Song

    What Was I Made For?, Barbie

    Best Sound

    The Zone of Interest

    Best Production Design

    Poor Things

    Best Live Action Short

    The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

    Best Cinematography

    Oppenheimer

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling

    Poor Things

    Best Costume Design

    Poor Things

    Best Visual Effects

    Godzilla Minus One

    Best Film Editing

    Oppenheimer

    About Evan-Lee Courie

    Group Editor: Retail and Lifestyle

