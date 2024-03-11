Oppenheimer triumphs at the 2024 Academy Awards

Cillian Murphy was named best actor for his performance in Oppenheimer, beating out Paul Giamatti (Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), with Robert Downey Jr earning the Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer, beating Robert De Niro and Ryan Gosling.
Murphy, winning his first Oscar from his first nomination, is also the first ever Irish-born winner in his category. “I’m a little overwhelmed,” he said before dedicating his award “to the peacemakers everywhere”.
Seven years after winning for La La Land, Emma Stone earned her second Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things. Stone’s win was one of four victories for Poor Things, which also earned statuettes in several technical categories.
Da’vine Joy Randolph earned Best Supporting Actress for her role as a grieving cafeteria manager grappling with the death of her son in The Holdovers.
Billie Eilish made history, becoming the youngest two-time Oscar recipient at age 22 after winning best song for her Barbie ballad What Was I Made For? She co-wrote the song with her brother, Finneas O’Connell — the pair previously won for writing the theme to 2021’s No Time to Die.
Here are all the winners...
Oppenheimer
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
The Boy and the Heron
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
20 Days in Mariupol
The Last Repair Shop
Oppenheimer
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
The Zone of Interest
Poor Things
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Poor Things
Godzilla Minus One
Oppenheimer