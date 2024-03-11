Oppenheimer triumphs at the 2024 Academy Awards

The biggest night in Hollywood has finally come and gone. The 2024 Academy Awards took place on Sunday, 10 March 2024, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 96th Academy Awards, a ceremony honouring excellence in cinematic achievements for some of the past year's biggest films.

Cillian Murphy was named best actor for his performance in Oppenheimer, beating out Paul Giamatti (Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), with Robert Downey Jr earning the Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer, beating Robert De Niro and Ryan Gosling.

Murphy, winning his first Oscar from his first nomination, is also the first ever Irish-born winner in his category. “I’m a little overwhelmed,” he said before dedicating his award “to the peacemakers everywhere”.

Seven years after winning for La La Land, Emma Stone earned her second Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things. Stone’s win was one of four victories for Poor Things, which also earned statuettes in several technical categories.

Da’vine Joy Randolph earned Best Supporting Actress for her role as a grieving cafeteria manager grappling with the death of her son in The Holdovers.

Billie Eilish made history, becoming the youngest two-time Oscar recipient at age 22 after winning best song for her Barbie ballad What Was I Made For? She co-wrote the song with her brother, Finneas O’Connell — the pair previously won for writing the theme to 2021’s No Time to Die.

Here are all the winners...

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Sirector

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Animated Featured Film

The Boy and the Heron

Best Animated Short

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best International Feature

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The Last Repair Shop

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Best Sound

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Poor Things

Best Live Action Short

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One

Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer