    Ogilvy’s new AI-driven campaign for Audi, makes the impossible possible

    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
    25 Mar 2024
    25 Mar 2024
    Ogilvy South Africa and Audi teamed up to launch an exciting new campaign that introduces a new line of special edition models, tailor-made for the South African consumer market. This innovative campaign spotlights the premium and luxury features of the new Audi models - the Urban Edition and the Black Edition; blending style, sophistication, and advanced automotive technology seamlessly. The AI-led project aims to capture consumer interest prior to the vehicles arrival in South Africa, solving the business challenge of not having the vehicles physically in market during production.
    "I'm very excited and proud of our collaboration with Ogilvy. This campaign encouraged us to explore new territories and push the boundaries of both production and creativity. The campaign became possible through the use of AI-generated content, bringing the brand world of special edition vehicles to life elegantly," says Tarryn Knight, head of product, marketing and PR at Audi South Africa.

    The campaign launched across Audi's digital platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook, and more, reinforcing Audi's status as a technological leader, inviting consumers to discover a world where progress meets creativity.

    Reflecting on the project, Tristan Vogt, head of creative technology at Ogilvy South Africa, says, "AI has truly become integral to all of our daily workflows across the agency. In this instance, the tight launch schedule meant we needed to utilise generative AI toolsets. Collaboration between our own AI experts and our external partners, Monkey Donkey, allowed us to craft a narrative that surpasses conventional production limits. Allowing us to introduce the brand and the product range in a truly unique visual manner."

    “The campaign demonstrated how pushing the capabilities of AI can help solve a true business problem for our client, whilst also delivering extraordinary levels of creativity,” says Alex Goldberg, creative partner at Ogilvy South Africa in Cape Town.

    This is one of many projects launched recently by Ogilvy South Africa, utilising new production and technologically enabled production methods. Symbolising a shift in the advertising industry towards a future where AI plays a central role in crafting engaging consumer experiences, driving efficiencies and helping make the impossible possible..

