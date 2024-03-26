Ogilvy South Africa invests in further growth of its digital creative hub, C2 Studio

Ogilvy South Africa is continuing to grow as a top global creative and digital media Centre of Excellence. Investments in talent and expanded operations have allowed the agency to share South African skills and talent across Ogilvy's global network. This is driven through its specialised hub, C2 Studio, which creates content for brands and delivers it in the appropriate context that suits the specific media, moment, or mindset in which people will see it. The hub has played a critical role in Ogilvy South Africa gaining new international clients from countries such as the United States, Canada, the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, said: “Borderless Creativity is about unlocking the best of our world-class talent and the diverse skillsets we have across Ogilvy’s global network. We have invested in incredible Centres of Excellence in several key markets around the world. Our C2 Hub in South Africa, with its experts in delivering agile content, is a testament to how we are continuing to innovate and evolve how we are meeting the needs of our clients.”

Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman for Ogilvy South Africa, said: “Our international division is highly regarded for its proficiency in transforming creative concepts into innovative social and digital formats. We’re excited about the progress of our strategic move to deliver world-class digital skills from our South African hub to global clients and partners across the network. This has allowed clients to outsource projects in a way that achieves efficiency and effectiveness while ensuring integrated campaigns are delivered cohesively.”

To further strengthen its senior leadership team, Ogilvy South Africa is excited to announce Quinton Luck as the C2 Hub’s new managing director. A veteran in the industry with over 20 years of experience, Quinton returns to Ogilvy, where he served as a creative director from 2008 to 2012. Luck most recently held leadership positions at Publicis Groupe, including roles at Saatchi & Saatchi and Arc.

Case added: “Bringing Quinton on board marks a key strategic development in strengthening our work for international clients. His extensive experience will support the ongoing success of our C2 Studio Hub. We are exceptionally proud that our skills are seen as world class and the Hub has become a pivotal area of focus for our agency, reflecting our commitment to digital creative excellence.”

On his new role, Quinton shares:"I am very excited to be back at Ogilvy and to play a role in leading this offering - delivering work at the intersection of tech, data, content and digital media space with global iconic brands. The global creative C2 Hub proves that homegrown talent is a match for the global best. The remarkable growth the team has seen in recent years is a testament to the effectiveness of Ogilvy’s borderless approach.”