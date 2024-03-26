Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaUrban Brew StudiosBroad MediaThe Garden VenueTopco MediaEverlyticOFM RadioIMC ConferenceTBWAPrimedia BroadcastingVodacom United Rugby ChampionshipMO AgencyKLAHoward AudioScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ogilvy South Africa invests in further growth of its digital creative hub, C2 Studio

    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
    26 Mar 2024
    26 Mar 2024
    Ogilvy South Africa is continuing to grow as a top global creative and digital media Centre of Excellence. Investments in talent and expanded operations have allowed the agency to share South African skills and talent across Ogilvy's global network. This is driven through its specialised hub, C2 Studio, which creates content for brands and delivers it in the appropriate context that suits the specific media, moment, or mindset in which people will see it. The hub has played a critical role in Ogilvy South Africa gaining new international clients from countries such as the United States, Canada, the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.
    Ogilvy South Africa invests in further growth of its digital creative hub, C2 Studio

    Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, said: “Borderless Creativity is about unlocking the best of our world-class talent and the diverse skillsets we have across Ogilvy’s global network. We have invested in incredible Centres of Excellence in several key markets around the world. Our C2 Hub in South Africa, with its experts in delivering agile content, is a testament to how we are continuing to innovate and evolve how we are meeting the needs of our clients.”

    Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman for Ogilvy South Africa, said: “Our international division is highly regarded for its proficiency in transforming creative concepts into innovative social and digital formats. We’re excited about the progress of our strategic move to deliver world-class digital skills from our South African hub to global clients and partners across the network. This has allowed clients to outsource projects in a way that achieves efficiency and effectiveness while ensuring integrated campaigns are delivered cohesively.”

    To further strengthen its senior leadership team, Ogilvy South Africa is excited to announce Quinton Luck as the C2 Hub’s new managing director. A veteran in the industry with over 20 years of experience, Quinton returns to Ogilvy, where he served as a creative director from 2008 to 2012. Luck most recently held leadership positions at Publicis Groupe, including roles at Saatchi & Saatchi and Arc.

    Case added: “Bringing Quinton on board marks a key strategic development in strengthening our work for international clients. His extensive experience will support the ongoing success of our C2 Studio Hub. We are exceptionally proud that our skills are seen as world class and the Hub has become a pivotal area of focus for our agency, reflecting our commitment to digital creative excellence.”

    On his new role, Quinton shares:"I am very excited to be back at Ogilvy and to play a role in leading this offering - delivering work at the intersection of tech, data, content and digital media space with global iconic brands. The global creative C2 Hub proves that homegrown talent is a match for the global best. The remarkable growth the team has seen in recent years is a testament to the effectiveness of Ogilvy’s borderless approach.”

    Read more: Global Brands, digital media, Ogilvy South Africa, Pete Case, Centre of Excellence, Devika Bulchandani
    NextOptions
    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

    Related

    Ogilvy&#x2019;s new AI-driven campaign for Audi, makes the impossible possible
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy’s new AI-driven campaign for Audi, makes the impossible possible
    Ogilvy launches a Creative Technology Academy for emerging South African Talent
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy launches a Creative Technology Academy for emerging South African Talent
    Audi SA and Ogilvy team up to create new AI-powered ad campaign
    Audi SA and Ogilvy team up to create new AI-powered ad campaign
    12 Mar 2024
    Image supplied. The Agency Scope 2023 – 2024’s Top 10 top creative agency professionals have been revealed
    Joe Public United's Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana lead Agency Scope's top creative professionals
    14 Feb 2024
    Andy Rice, a true legend in our industry, passes away
    Andy Rice, a true legend in our industry, passes away
     7 Feb 2024
    Ogilvy SA&#x2019;s 'Bride Armour' a contender for 2023 Global Best of the Best Effie Award
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingOgilvy SA’s 'Bride Armour' a contender for 2023 Global Best of the Best Effie Award
    Ogilvy and Carling Black Label win the Partnership Award at the 2023 AdFocus Awards
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy and Carling Black Label win the Partnership Award at the 2023 AdFocus Awards
    Assegais announces VW as Marketer of Year and Ogilvy as the Most Effective Agency
    Ogilvy South AfricaAssegais announces VW as Marketer of Year and Ogilvy as the Most Effective Agency
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz