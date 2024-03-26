Urban Brew Studios toasts 30 years of storytelling excellence with 'Still Brewing' campaign

Campaign invites audiences to embark on a journey through Urban Brew Studios' rich history, celebrating iconic shows that have become cultural touchstones.

Urban Brew Studios, the South African entertainment powerhouse that brought viewers iconic shows like Friends Like These, YoTV, Young Famous and African and Forever Thina, raises a glass to 30 years of groundbreaking storytelling with the launch of its milestone campaign, 'Still Brewing'. The campaign commemorates the studios’ longstanding impact on content creation, talent nurturing and innovation excellence.

Calvin Sefala

"For the past three decades, Urban Brew Studios has been synonymous with innovative storytelling, nurturing exceptional talent, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in South African entertainment," says Calvin Sefala, chief executive officer at Urban Brew Studios. "The 'Still Brewing' campaign is not just a celebration of our journey so far, but a powerful statement about our unwavering commitment to keep brewing, keep innovating, and keep delivering content that resonates with audiences across generations."

The 'Still Brewing' campaign delves into the studio's rich tapestry of iconic productions, from the early days of Friends Like These and YoTV to the contemporary success of Forever Thina and Young Famous and African. The campaign will revisit these and more beloved stories, highlighting their cultural significance and enduring legacy.

"We're not resting on our laurels," Sefala elaborates. "The 'Still Brewing' campaign is a testament to our continued evolution as a storyteller. We remain dedicated to pushing boundaries, exploring new formats, and captivating audiences with groundbreaking content."

The campaign extends beyond entertainment, highlighting Urban Brew Studios' impactful role in society. From Urban Brew-owned channels: Dumisa and ONE Gospel that have become staples in South African homes, to the young people who have gained skills and job opportunities through the studio, the campaign underscores the company’s profound reach and positive influence that extends far beyond the entertainment realm.

Join the celebration! Follow the #StillBrewing hashtag on social media to share your memories, discover hidden gems from the studio's archive, and get a taste of what's brewing next.