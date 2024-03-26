Industries

    New Bill approval set to secure SA's global sporting future

    26 Mar 2024
    On Tuesday, 26 March 2024, the National Assembly is poised to approve the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) Amendment Bill, aligning the nation with global anti-doping standards.
    Source: Pexels

    Failure to enact this legislation could jeopardise South Africa's participation in international sporting competitions, potentially preventing the display of the national flag.

    It has taken just a few months to get to this stage of the legislation’s adoption.

    In 2022, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) identified several sections of the act that did not comply with its code.

    In response, the SAIDS Amendment Bill was formulated, proposing changes to specific sections of the legislation.

    According to Parliament's legal advisor, Advocate Aadielah Arnold, the amendments include the establishment of an anti-doping agency.

    "The principal act outlines the creation of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, specifies its composition, and delineates procedures for meetings and staffing."

    Members of Parliament will deliberate on the Bill before its adoption and subsequent submission to the National Council of Provinces for agreement on Tuesday.

