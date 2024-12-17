Johnson & Johnson unites its business segments under one brand in SA

Johnson & Johnson has announced it will be updating its brand and uniting its two business segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand name in South Africa.

The announcement marks the next step in Johnson & Johnson’s South African journey. Under a single umbrella, the company plans to further leverage its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to treat complex diseases and introduce solutions that deliver smarter, less invasive and more personalized patient care.

Moving forward, the Company’s two segments will be more connected to the Johnson & Johnson brand. Janssen, the Company’s pharmaceutical segment, will henceforth be known as Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

The medical technology segment will continue to be known as Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The changes form part of a global rollout of the new Johnson & Johnson brand, first announced in September 2023.

Ahmed El Hofy, general manager at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine South Africa said: “We are excited to enter a new era of healthcare innovation and tackling the toughest health challenges. Though our name has changed, our purpose remains the same. We will continue to focus on developing innovative treatments and championing patients every step of the way, while staying true to Our Credo values. We remain committed to serving patients, healthcare providers, and communities in South Africa and beyond.”