Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesBlue Label MediaTopco MediaPrimedia BroadcastingSAMROMotherland OMNiEast Coast RadioDentsuPRISAKLAHoorah DigitalDStv Media SalesBroad MediaVicinity MediaHelmEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Johnson & Johnson unites its business segments under one brand in SA

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    Johnson & Johnson has announced it will be updating its brand and uniting its two business segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand name in South Africa.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The announcement marks the next step in Johnson & Johnson’s South African journey. Under a single umbrella, the company plans to further leverage its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to treat complex diseases and introduce solutions that deliver smarter, less invasive and more personalized patient care.

    Moving forward, the Company’s two segments will be more connected to the Johnson & Johnson brand. Janssen, the Company’s pharmaceutical segment, will henceforth be known as Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

    The medical technology segment will continue to be known as Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The changes form part of a global rollout of the new Johnson & Johnson brand, first announced in September 2023.

    Ahmed El Hofy, general manager at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine South Africa said: “We are excited to enter a new era of healthcare innovation and tackling the toughest health challenges. Though our name has changed, our purpose remains the same. We will continue to focus on developing innovative treatments and championing patients every step of the way, while staying true to Our Credo values. We remain committed to serving patients, healthcare providers, and communities in South Africa and beyond.”

    Read more: branding, innovation, Johnson and Johnson, medicine
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz