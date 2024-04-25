Howard Audio joins forces with Kabza De Small and Ofentse Pitse with Red Bull Symphonic

Industries

Production Company news South Africa

    Issued by Howard Audio
    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    We’re so excited to announce (finally!) something we’ve been cooking up with Maestra Ofentse Pitse and the King of the Amapiano genre Kabza De Small - Red Bull Symphonic! For the first time in South Africa, Kabza De Small, Ofentse Pitse and a symphonic orchestra are collaborating to deliver a unique musical experience. Howard Audio has been working closely with Ofentse over the past year on events and clients ranging from Netflix, Alicia Keys and Chanel.
    We’re responsible for overseeing the 17 full orchestral arrangements of Kabza’s biggest hits, including Khusela, Abalele, Thula Nana and many more and have curated the 33-piece orchestra which has traditional African instruments.

    Tickets went on sale and sold out in five hours. Ofentse Pitse with her orchestra collaborating with Kabza De Small is a vision realised of what we wanted our collaboration to be. This event takes place at the Lyric Theatre in June.

    Big shout out to Moonstone agency and Red Bull who’s shared vision is now a reality.

