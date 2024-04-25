Howard Audio joins forces with Kabza De Small and Ofentse Pitse with Red Bull Symphonic

We’re responsible for overseeing the 17 full orchestral arrangements of Kabza’s biggest hits, including Khusela, Abalele, Thula Nana and many more and have curated the 33-piece orchestra which has traditional African instruments.
Tickets went on sale and sold out in five hours. Ofentse Pitse with her orchestra collaborating with Kabza De Small is a vision realised of what we wanted our collaboration to be. This event takes place at the Lyric Theatre in June.
Big shout out to Moonstone agency and Red Bull who’s shared vision is now a reality.